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Iran Calls for Regional Military Alliance Excluding US, Israel
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran has called on countries across the Middle East to establish a collective “security and military alliance” that would deliberately exclude both the United States and Israel.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, made the appeal in a video message directed at Arab and Islamic nations. He stated that the current geopolitical environment reflects what he described as a new phase of confrontation and positioned Iran as playing a central role in defending the broader Islamic world.
He emphasized that regional states should avoid dependence on external powers for security and instead rely on internal cooperation. He also suggested that unity among regional countries could be built around shared religious and ideological principles, proposing the development of a collective security framework grounded in Islamic values.
The remarks come amid ongoing escalation in the region following reported US and Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on February 28. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military installations.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, made the appeal in a video message directed at Arab and Islamic nations. He stated that the current geopolitical environment reflects what he described as a new phase of confrontation and positioned Iran as playing a central role in defending the broader Islamic world.
He emphasized that regional states should avoid dependence on external powers for security and instead rely on internal cooperation. He also suggested that unity among regional countries could be built around shared religious and ideological principles, proposing the development of a collective security framework grounded in Islamic values.
The remarks come amid ongoing escalation in the region following reported US and Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on February 28. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military installations.
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