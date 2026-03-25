Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues:
|Marketing services
|315,940
|189,388
|234,808
|33,577
|1,247,092
|843,933
|120,681
|Paid membership
|420,215
|385,625
|333,469
|47,685
|1,761,978
|1,538,942
|220,066
|Others
|123,057
|83,916
|75,239
|10,759
|589,835
|366,129
|52,356
|Total revenues
|859,212
|658,929
|643,516
|92,021
|3,598,905
|2,749,004
|393,103
|Cost of revenues
|(318,547
|)
|(255,288
|)
|(298,699
|)
|(42,713
|)
|(1,418,076
|)
|(1,101,259
|)
|(157,478
|)
|Gross profit
|540,665
|403,641
|344,817
|49,308
|2,180,829
|1,647,745
|235,625
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(316,198
|)
|(330,144
|)
|(275,243
|)
|(39,359
|)
|(1,599,186
|)
|(1,252,274
|)
|(179,073
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(146,613
|)
|(114,362
|)
|(123,085
|)
|(17,601
|)
|(732,553
|)
|(524,996
|)
|(75,073
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(65,988
|)
|(58,950
|)
|(84,009
|)
|(12,013
|)
|(330,173
|)
|(251,419
|)
|(35,952
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|(126,344
|)
|(18,067
|)
|-
|(126,344
|)
|(18,067
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(528,799
|)
|(503,456
|)
|(608,681
|)
|(87,040
|)
|(2,661,912
|)
|(2,155,033
|)
|(308,165
|)
|Income/(Loss) from operations
|11,866
|(99,815
|)
|(263,864
|)
|(37,732
|)
|(481,083
|)
|(507,288
|)
|(72,540
|)
|Other income/(expenses):
|Investment income
|13,049
|37,050
|34,629
|4,952
|65,441
|231,864
|33,156
|Interest income
|26,311
|17,306
|13,379
|1,913
|114,964
|71,542
|10,230
|Fair value change of financial instruments
|30,698
|-
|-
|-
|78,405
|-
|-
|Exchange gains/(losses)
|1,701
|(43
|)
|(56
|)
|(8
|)
|1,013
|(233
|)
|(33
|)
|Others, net
|113
|(391
|)
|(2,487
|)
|(356
|)
|42,902
|30,641
|4,382
|Income/(Loss) before income tax
|83,738
|(45,893
|)
|(218,399
|)
|(31,231
|)
|(178,358
|)
|(173,474
|)
|(24,805
|)
|Income tax benefits/(expenses)
|2,663
|(850
|)
|7,609
|1,088
|9,391
|(21,687
|)
|(3,101
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|86,401
|(46,743
|)
|(210,790
|)
|(30,143
|)
|(168,967
|)
|(195,161
|)
|(27,906
|)
|Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(127
|)
|88
|2,156
|308
|(2,835
|)
|2,260
|323
|Net income/(loss) attributable to Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders
|86,274
|(46,655
|)
|(208,634
|)
|(29,835
|)
|(171,802
|)
|(192,901
|)
|(27,583
|)
|Net income/(loss) per share
|Basic
|0.34
|(0.19
|)
|(0.89
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.63
|)
|(0.80
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Diluted
|0.33
|(0.19
|)
|(0.89
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.63
|)
|(0.80
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Net income/(loss) per ADS (One ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares)
|Basic
|1.01
|(0.58
|)
|(2.66
|)
|(0.38
|)
|(1.88
|)
|(2.41
|)
|(0.34
|)
|Diluted
|1.00
|(0.58
|)
|(2.66
|)
|(0.38
|)
|(1.88
|)
|(2.41
|)
|(0.34
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|256,257,971
|239,496,037
|235,516,843
|235,516,843
|273,560,865
|240,043,649
|240,043,649
|Diluted
|259,990,323
|239,496,037
|235,516,843
|235,516,843
|273,560,865
|240,043,649
|240,043,649
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|(314
|)
|110
|157
|22
|3,949
|(595
|)
|(85
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|269
|(434
|)
|497
|71
|(1,975
|)
|31
|4
|Research and development expenses
|(6,436
|)
|2,825
|4,145
|593
|7,916
|5,501
|787
|General and administrative expenses
|14,261
|20,352
|29,503
|4,219
|49,372
|82,346
|11,775
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
| As of December 31,
2024
| As of December 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,999,160
|3,369,154
|481,783
|Term deposits
|320,088
|30,000
|4,290
|Short-term investments
|538,816
|840,938
|120,253
|Restricted cash
|900
|1,078
|154
|Trade receivables
|420,636
|357,998
|51,193
|Amounts due from related parties
|41,588
|25,570
|3,656
|Prepayments and other current assets
|163,446
|107,265
|15,339
|Total current assets
|5,484,634
|4,732,003
|676,668
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|8,490
|5,349
|765
|Intangible assets, net
|54,534
|29,588
|4,231
|Goodwill
|126,344
|-
|-
|Long-term investments, net
|51,176
|158,480
|22,662
|Term deposits
|-
|210,000
|30,030
|Right-of-use assets
|7,151
|42,063
|6,015
|Other non-current assets
|623
|13,391
|1,915
|Total non-current assets
|248,318
|458,871
|65,618
|Total assets
|5,732,952
|5,190,874
|742,286
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|835,688
|681,307
|97,426
|Salary and welfare payables
|275,260
|188,038
|26,889
|Taxes payables
|22,081
|16,285
|2,329
|Contract liabilities
|235,539
|186,034
|26,603
|Amounts due to related parties
|6,825
|16,135
|2,307
|Short term lease liabilities
|17,308
|21,382
|3,058
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|35,000
|5,005
|Other current liabilities
|131,955
|124,233
|17,765
|Total current liabilities
|1,524,656
|1,268,414
|181,382
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long term lease liabilities
|1,823
|15,592
|2,230
|Deferred tax liabilities
|6,830
|27,174
|3,885
|Other non-current liabilities
|3,957
|4,650
|665
|Total non-current liabilities
|12,610
|47,416
|6,780
|Total liabilities
|1,537,266
|1,315,830
|188,162
|Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity
|4,136,123
|3,804,136
|543,984
|Noncontrolling interests
|59,563
|70,908
|10,140
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,195,686
|3,875,044
|554,124
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|5,732,952
|5,190,874
|742,286
| ZHIHU INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income/(Loss) from operations
|11,866
|(99,815
|)
|(263,864
|)
|(37,732
|)
|(481,083
|)
|(507,288
|)
|(72,540
|)
|Add:
|-
|Share-based compensation expenses
|7,780
|22,853
|34,302
|4,905
|59,262
|87,283
|12,481
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
|3,490
|3,490
|13,950
|1,995
|16,460
|24,420
|3,492
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|126,344
|18,067
|-
|126,344
|18,067
|Adjusted income/(loss) from operations
|23,136
|(73,472
|)
|(89,268
|)
|(12,765
|)
|(405,361
|)
|(269,241
|)
|(38,500
|)
|Net income /(loss)
|86,401
|(46,743
|)
|(210,790
|)
|(30,143
|)
|(168,967
|)
|(195,161
|)
|(27,906
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|7,780
|22,853
|34,302
|4,905
|59,262
|87,283
|12,481
|Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
|3,490
|3,490
|13,950
|1,995
|16,460
|24,420
|3,492
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|126,344
|18,067
|-
|126,344
|18,067
|Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(600
|)
|(600
|)
|(3,215
|)
|(460
|)
|(3,025
|)
|(5,015
|)
|(717
|)
|Adjusted net income/(loss)
|97,071
|(21,000
|)
|(39,409
|)
|(5,636
|)
|(96,270
|)
|37,871
|5,417
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