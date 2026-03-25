403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Economy Minister Warns of Potential “New Oil Shock”
(MENAFN) France’s economy minister has cautioned that rising tensions in the Middle East could trigger a new oil shock, potentially affecting economic growth if disruptions in energy supply continue.
Roland Lescure told the National Assembly’s Finance Committee that interruptions in oil flows from Gulf countries are already having noticeable effects on global markets. He described the situation as a “new oil shock,” highlighting concerns over supply stability.
He further warned that if the energy disruption persists for an extended period, it could expand beyond the energy sector and evolve into a broader economic crisis with systemic implications.
The warning comes amid ongoing regional instability linked to escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran since late February. The conflict has involved sustained military exchanges, including airstrikes and retaliatory attacks, contributing to heightened geopolitical risk in energy-producing regions.
Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route for oil—have affected significant volumes of daily crude transportation and contributed to upward pressure on global oil prices.
The situation has also been influenced by diplomatic developments, including reported pauses in certain military actions and ongoing, though contested, discussions between involved parties. However, uncertainty remains high as tensions continue to impact both energy infrastructure and international markets.
Roland Lescure told the National Assembly’s Finance Committee that interruptions in oil flows from Gulf countries are already having noticeable effects on global markets. He described the situation as a “new oil shock,” highlighting concerns over supply stability.
He further warned that if the energy disruption persists for an extended period, it could expand beyond the energy sector and evolve into a broader economic crisis with systemic implications.
The warning comes amid ongoing regional instability linked to escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran since late February. The conflict has involved sustained military exchanges, including airstrikes and retaliatory attacks, contributing to heightened geopolitical risk in energy-producing regions.
Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route for oil—have affected significant volumes of daily crude transportation and contributed to upward pressure on global oil prices.
The situation has also been influenced by diplomatic developments, including reported pauses in certain military actions and ongoing, though contested, discussions between involved parties. However, uncertainty remains high as tensions continue to impact both energy infrastructure and international markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment