Mbappe Says Injury Is Behind Him And All Systems Go For World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: French superstar Kylian Mbappe says the knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost two months is“behind him” and there had never been a concern he would miss this year's World Cup.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid striker admitted he had not been at his best mentally during the 54-day absence -- the longest of his career.

“There was a lot of frustration, anger and anxiety,” the French captain said.

Mbappe, who along with the French squad flew to the United States yesterday for friendlies against Brazil today and then Colombia Sunday, came on as a substitute for a few minutes in last week's Champions League last-16 match at Manchester City.

He also played over 25 minutes for Real -- for whom he is top scorer this campaign with 38 goals in 34 appearances -- in the 3-2 derby win over Atletico on Sunday.

“It is behind me,” he said of the injury.

“I put myself under a regime where I wanted to return gently but with a hunger to play.

“I hope I am going to be able to play during the international break and make a difference.” The France captain -- a World Cup winner in 2018 and runner-up in 2022 -- said he had been annoyed by the rumour mill suggesting his injury was more serious than it actually was.

He had avoided undergoing surgery after scans he had in Paris at the beginning of March revealed he would not require an intervention.

“Lots of people gave their own diagnosis, I heard many false things,” said Mbappe, who was appearing at an event of an insurance company he invested in Paris on Monday.

Mbappe said there had never been a doubt about the injury preventing him from playing at what will be his third World Cup finals in June.

“No, that was never a topic of discussion,” he said.

“At worst I could have had a partial rupture (of the ligament) which would have ruled me out till April.

“There was never a debate about the World Cup or the climax to the season with Real Madrid,” he added.

In spite of the sprain and the resulting pain the former PSG star played part of January and February, admitting he and Real“had tried to manage it as best as possible”.

“One has to look at the positive, today, I have no pain and we are still in the hunt for trophies, that is what is most important,” he said.

“We will have time afterwards to assess how it was handled.

“I am not going to go into the details, I will say I was not at my best in handling this period, I was not the happiest of players but I am delighted that is behind me now.

“All (the pain) is gone.” Mbappe said he was looking forward to pitting his wits against the Brazilians, who are managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who coached the Frenchman in his first season at Real.

“It might be a friendly but when you play Brazil, the greatest footballing nation with five World Cup wins, it is unbelievable to play against them,” he said.

“It is a team who could win the World Cup, it is good to compare how we are at the moment with them.

“Even if we cannot take a lot of learnings out of this get together, we can nevertheless take some.

“One thing is for sure we are not going there for a holiday, we are going there as a step in our preparations for the World Cup.”