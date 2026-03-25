Manipal Global SDG Convergence 2026 Begins At MAHE, Bringing Global Experts Together For Sustainable Futures

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, today inaugurated the Manipal Global SDG Convergence 2026 (MAGSCON 2026), a three-day international conference focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), at Dr TMA Pai Auditorium, KMC, Manipal, Karnataka. The event has been organised in collaboration with global stakeholders to accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The objective of the conference, scheduled for March 24 to 26 in Manipal, is to strengthen collaborative action toward sustainable development through higher education and innovation.

MAGSCON 2026 commenced at MAHE Manipal on March 24, 2026, setting the agenda for sustainability and global partnerships



Inaugurating MAGSCON 2026, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said,“MAGSCON 2026 reflects MAHE's enduring commitment to fostering responsible leadership and sustainable development. As institutions of higher learning, we must go beyond knowledge dissemination to actively contribute to solutions that address global challenges and improve the quality of life.”



Delivering a special address, Dr Line Joranger, University of Southeastern Norway, said,“Global challenges demand global collaboration. Platforms like MAGSCON 2026 enable meaningful exchange of ideas and partnerships across borders, empowering institutions to work collectively towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”



Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, emphasised,“At MAHE, we believe universities play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future. MAGSCON 2026 brings together diverse stakeholders to collaborate, innovate and drive impactful change aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.”



Dr Satish Kumar, President and Executive Director, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), and Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, graced the inaugural event. The event organising committee chair, Dr Christopher Sudhakar, Director, Quality, and co-chair, Dr Sandeep S. Shenoy, Director, Compliance, MAHE, were also present on occasion.



The event also brought together distinguished dignitaries including Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu; Dr. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University; Prof. Puttaswamy, Director (Technical), Department of Ecology, Environment and Forests, Government of Karnataka; and Mr. Vik Singh, Consul (Commercial), Trade and Investment Commissioner for Austrade in South Asia.



MAGSCON 2026 has been conceptualised as a global platform to bring together universities, research institutions, industry partners, NGOs, policymakers, and students to collectively accelerate progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The conference features plenary talks, panel discussions, master classes, poster presentations, and interactive sessions focused on climate action, sustainable health, innovation, higher education transformation, and global partnerships.



The three-day programme includes thematic panel discussions on Reimagining Higher Education for Inclusive, Future-Ready Learning; Climate Action and Biodiversity; Health and Community Resilience; Youth Leadership and Social Innovation; and Sustainable Technology and AI for People and Planet, among others. The conference also brings together eminent speakers and vice-chancellors from leading institutions across India and international partner universities, reflecting MAHE's strong global academic engagement.



The conference is also expected to provide a strong platform for knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and visibility for sustainable initiatives undertaken by universities and institutions worldwide. With participation from academicians, students, research scholars, industry leaders, and sustainability practitioners, MAGSCON 2026 aims to strengthen partnerships and create actionable solutions aligned with the UN SDGs.



Through initiatives such as MAGSCON 2026, MAHE continues to reinforce its commitment to global sustainability goals and to enhancing the international visibility of its academic, research, and community engagement efforts. The conference is expected to result in meaningful collaborations, knowledge-sharing platforms, and long-term partnerships that contribute to sustainable development and future-ready education.



About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.