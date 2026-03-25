Moci Announces Recall Of BMW 520I, 735I, 740I, I5 Edrive 760I Xdrive, M5, I7 2022-2025 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Alfardan Automobiles, Qatar's BMW dealership, has announced the recall of BMW 520i - 735i - 740i - i5 eDrive 760i xDrive - M5 - i7 2022-2025 models.

The recall is due to the possibility the damaged vehicle cockpit wiring harness may lead to a short circuit and may cause overheating during vehicle operation and air conditioning malfunction.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

MoCI said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

In a statement, the Ministry urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through its official channels.