AI Reshaping Jobs, But Human Skills Remain Key, Says Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the modern workplace, driving both unprecedented efficiency and complex challenges, according to Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Teaching Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a member of Qatar Foundation, Dr. Khaled Harras.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Dr. Harras highlighted that AI's impact on work is already being felt across two major dimensions.“First, AI provides much more effective access to distilled information and data,” he said, explaining that unlike the traditional web, AI systems can process and tailor knowledge into specific outputs based on user prompts.

“Second, it creates a massive gain in efficiency for mundane human activities summarising emails, drafting slides, coding, and media production.”

This shift, he noted, is lowering the barrier to entry for many tasks and accelerating how quickly individuals can move through entry-level work.

However, Dr. Harras acknowledged that concerns about job displacement are not unfounded.“The reality is that some of that fear is justified because many jobs will indeed be replaced,” he said. Yet, he stressed that the deeper issue lies in workforce readiness.“Our current workforce isn't fully equipped to integrate this rapidly evolving AI ecosystem to become more effective.”

He described a growing divide in the labor market, where experienced professionals may resist adopting AI tools, while younger workers risk bypassing essential foundational skills.

“We are seeing a contradiction where those who know the tech may lack the foundational expertise, and those with the expertise are hesitant to leverage the tech,” he added.

Dr. Harras, who also serves as Director of the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for CS Education and founder of the Networking Systems Lab (NSL) at CMU-Q, brings over two decades of research experience in areas including computer networks, UAVs, edge computing, and federated learning. Drawing on this background, he explained that the future of work will not simply eliminate jobs, but transform them.

“Job transformation means that the expected set of skills must evolve, and workflows will become increasingly AI-assisted,” he said.

In this new environment, AI acts as a collaborator rather than a replacement.“For an expert, AI becomes a 'peer' that handles the mundane lifting, allowing the human to focus on curation, creativity, and finding that specific spin or angle.”

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He pointed to professions like writing as an example, noting that effective use of AI tools could significantly boost productivity. Still, he cautioned that users must remain vigilant about the reliability of AI-generated information.

At CMU-Q, Dr. Harras said the focus is on preparing students for this evolving landscape by strengthening uniquely human capabilities.“We are doubling down on the core skill set that remains uniquely human: critical thinking, analytical problem-solving, and interpersonal skills,” he said.

A key emphasis is on computational thinking-teaching students how to break down complex problems, develop solutions, and systematically test them.

“We've made this a requirement across all our programs, ensuring students don't just use AI, but understand the logic required to guide it.”

From a regional perspective, Dr. Harras said both opportunity and risk for Qatar and the broader Middle East. He emphasised that countries in the region have the potential to leap ahead by investing in infrastructure and developing localized AI models.“The opportunity lies in leapfrogging legacy systems,” he said.

At the same time, he warned of a critical vulnerability:“A primary risk is the loss of 'digital sovereignty.' If a nation doesn't invest in its own AI capacity, its entire functionality becomes reliant on external entities.” Such dependence, he cautioned, could create a new form of economic dominance.

Addressing broader concerns about the future of human work, Dr. Harras urged a balanced perspective. While AI systems are powerful, he noted they are fundamentally built on human knowledge.

He warned that the greater danger may not be job loss alone, but a decline in human intellectual engagement.“If we allow ourselves to skip the basics of our crafts because a machine can do it faster, we risk becoming useless organic blobs while AI continues to evolve,” he said.

Ultimately, Dr. Harras believes society may need to rethink how it defines purpose and productivity.“Fear isn't a productive response,” he said.“If we do reach a point where traditional productivity is no longer the measure of a person, it will force a grand philosophical shift.”

He concluded by emphasising the enduring importance of human values.“We will have to find a new sense of meaning, new economic models, and new governance mechanisms, rooted in human connection, empathy, and our core values,” he said.“We have to double down on being human, even as the digital world grows more complex.”

