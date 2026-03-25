Delair Travels Rebrands As Delmege Travels, Strengthening Alignment With The Delmege Group

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Delair Travels, a leading entity in the travel industry, announced its official rebranding as Delmege Travels, marking an important milestone in its growth journey and reinforcing its integration within the Delmege Group's unified brand identity.

The name change reflects the company's strategic direction to further strengthen brand consistency across the Group while enhancing recognition, trust, and market presence under the well-established Delmege corporate umbrella.

For many years, Delair Travels has provided comprehensive travel services including airline ticketing, visa facilitation, both outbound and inbound tours, and travel insurance solutions, serving both corporate and individual clients with professionalism and reliability. Operating henceforth as Delmege Travels, the company will continue to deliver the same high standards of service while benefiting from stronger brand synergy and expanded opportunities for growth.

Commenting on the rebranding, Ms. Sonali Ranasinghe, COO of Delmege Travels, stated,“This transition to Delmege Travels represents more than a name change. It signifies our commitment to aligning with the Delmege Group's legacy of excellence while positioning the travel business for future expansion and enhanced customer engagement.”

Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect uninterrupted services during this transition, with all existing operations, personnel, and service offerings remaining unchanged.

Ms. Dinusha Bhaskaran, Managing Director of Vallibel One, the parent company of the Delmege Group, commented,“The transition from Delair Travels to Delmege Travels represents an important step in strengthening brand alignment across the Group. By bringing the travel business under the Delmege identity, we reinforce our commitment to delivering trusted, integrated solutions while positioning the company for future growth and greater market recognition.”

The rebranding reinforces the Delmege Group's ongoing efforts to create a cohesive brand presence across its diversified portfolio while continuing to deliver trusted solutions to customers locally and internationally.

