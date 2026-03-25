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IAEA Reports Main Power Line Outage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has lost its primary power line, according to reports from the UN nuclear watchdog.
"Ukraine’s ZNPP lost the connection to the 750kv Dniprovska line today, leaving it dependent on its sole back-up line for external power,” it wrote on X. “DG Rafael Grossi says IAEA initiates discussions with both sides on establishing local ceasefire to enable repairs of damaged power line. IAEA team is monitoring the situation at ZNPP.”
As Europe’s largest nuclear facility, Zaporizhzhia has been under Russian control since March 2022. All six reactors are currently in cold shutdown, while both Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for repeated attacks on infrastructure that jeopardize the plant’s safety.
"Ukraine’s ZNPP lost the connection to the 750kv Dniprovska line today, leaving it dependent on its sole back-up line for external power,” it wrote on X. “DG Rafael Grossi says IAEA initiates discussions with both sides on establishing local ceasefire to enable repairs of damaged power line. IAEA team is monitoring the situation at ZNPP.”
As Europe’s largest nuclear facility, Zaporizhzhia has been under Russian control since March 2022. All six reactors are currently in cold shutdown, while both Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for repeated attacks on infrastructure that jeopardize the plant’s safety.
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