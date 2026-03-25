Onshore Wind Energy Market Size To Surpass USD 184.47 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. onshore wind energy market was valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 30.47 billion. Growth is driven by supportive clean energy policies, technological advancements, rising demand for sustainable power, increased installations, capacity expansions, and strong investments in renewable energy. Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onshore Wind Energy Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Onshore Wind Energy Market Size was valued at USD 91.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 184.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.22% during 2026–2035.” Technological Advancements and Policy Support is Driving the Market Expansion Globally Investment in onshore wind projects is driven by the growing demand for sustainable and clean energy worldwide. Increases in turbine efficiency and dependability result in lower operating costs and require large-scale manufacturing and installation. Faster project development is facilitated by government regulations, incentives, and renewable energy targets. Unlike in the past, wind power can be combined with smart grid and energy storage technologies to boost competitiveness and dependability. In turn, this market growth cycle and investor confidence are strengthened by capacity expansion and cost reduction. Onshore Wind Energy Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 91.92 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 184.47 Billion

CAGR: 7.22% from 2026 to 2035

By Installation Type: Onshore Installations held the largest share of 83.13% in 2025 In 2025, Asia-Pacific leads the market with 40.50% revenue share Get a Sample Report of Onshore Wind Energy Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Vestas

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy / GE Vernova

Goldwind / Goldwin

Nordex Group / Nordex

Enercon

Suzlon Energy

MingYang Smart Energy

Envision Energy / Envision Group

Sany Renewable Energy

Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Acciona Energia

Shanghai Electric Wind Power

Sinovel Wind Group

TPI Composites

Vensys Energy

Clenergy

Iberdrola United Power / Windey Energy Technology Group Onshore Wind Energy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Turbine Type (Distributed Energy Resource, Demand Response and Mixed Asset)

. By Technology (Solar Power Plants, Wind Power Plants, Hydro Power Plants, Biomass Power Plants, Gas/Thermal Power Plants)

. By Installation Type (Grid Balancing & Ancillary Services, Peak Load Management, Renewable Energy Integration, Energy Trading & Optimization and Microgrid Support)

. By Application (Industrial, Residential and Commercial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Turbine Type

Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine leads the market with the highest share of 49.38% in 2025 due to its widespread adoption and efficiency in large-scale wind power generation. Small Wind Turbine represents the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 9.03% as a result of rising number of installations for residential, community, and remote applications.

By Technology

Gear Drive Technology leads the market with the highest share of 43.25% in 2025 due to its established use and reliability in wind turbines. Direct Drive Technology is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.18%, owing to high adoption of Direct Drive Technology due to the advantages of having a higher efficiency and lower maintenance signifying the growth potential and transformation of market dynamics.

By Installation Type

Onshore Installations dominate the market holding a share of 83.13% in 2025 due to their widespread deployment and cost-effectiveness. Repowering Installations looks set to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 15.57%, suggesting significant room for growth as demand for overhauling old systems with newer, higher-performance turbine components grows.

By Application

Utility Scale segment dominated the market in 2025 holding a share of 69.25% in 2025 owing to the installations that are large-capacity, large-capitalization, plus ample capital flows. Community Scale applications emerge as the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 9.52%, fueled by rising local energy movements and decentralized electricity generation in a prominent trend for onshore wind energy deployment.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Onshore Wind Energy market holding a share of 43.50% in 2025, holding the largest share which is fueled by rapid industrialization, but also because of a strong government initiative to build in renewable sectors.

North America Onshore Wind Energy market is the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period as the region has been subject of a large number of government incentives, corporate renewable energy commitments, and large-scale onshore wind project developments across the U.S. and Canada.

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Recent Developments:



In Feb 2025 – Avangrid, Iberdrola's U.S. subsidiary, has nearly 10,500 MW installed across 24 states, powering ~3.1 million households. The company supports 500+ jobs, contributes USD 50M+ in property taxes, and has 27 GW in its renewable energy project pipeline. In Jan 2025 – Vestas received a 384 MW order for the second phase of DTEK's Tyligulska project, making it Ukraine's largest wind energy project at 498 company will supply 64 turbines and provide 20-year service under AOM 5000.

Exclusive Sections of the Onshore Wind Energy Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the adoption of advanced onshore wind technologies such as direct-drive and geared turbines, along with innovation trends driven by R&D investments, patent filings, and AI-based performance monitoring.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate turbine efficiency metrics including capacity factor, energy yield, availability, and grid integration performance across different regions.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify production efficiency levels at turbine and component manufacturers and assess market supply-demand balance.

SUPPLY CHAIN & DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY – helps you understand sourcing dependencies, logistics challenges, and installation timelines impacting project execution and delivery.

COST & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you assess turbine pricing trends, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), and total cost of ownership (TCO), enabling better investment decisions. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to renewable energy regulations, certification standards, environmental approvals, and safety compliance requirements.

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