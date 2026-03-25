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Kubb® Launches Kubb® Essentiel, A New Generation Mini PC With Wi-Fi 7 And Refined Design
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Kubb® today announces the availability of Kubb® Essentiel, a new generation mini PC designed to combine refined design, seamless integration and high-performance computing in a compact form factor.
Twelve years after the launch of the original Kubb® in 2014, the Kubb® Essentiel represents a significant evolution of the brand's iconic cube, introducing a redesigned architecture and improved usability for modern professional environments.
A redesigned form, built for everyday use
Kubb® Essentiel introduces a fully reworked front panel, now integrating essential connectivity with direct access, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C and audio ports. This evolution enhances usability while preserving the clean, architectural identity that defines the Kubb® design.
The system also features a fully integrated Wi-Fi antenna, seamlessly embedded within the chassis to maintain a minimalist aesthetic while improving connectivity performance.
Proprietary architecture for optimized performance
At the core of Kubb® Essentiel lies a proprietary motherboard specifically developed for Kubb®. This architecture enables improved component integration, enhanced thermal management and greater system reliability within a compact 12 cm cube format.
Combined with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and Intel® ArcTM graphics, Kubb® Essentiel delivers the performance required for demanding professional applications, including office productivity, content creation, digital signage and embedded deployments.
Next-generation connectivity with Wi-Fi 7
Kubb® Essentiel integrates Wi-Fi 7 technology, providing significantly higher data throughput, reduced latency and improved connection stability compared to previous generations. This allows users to operate efficiently in modern, cloud-based and high-density environments while reducing reliance on wired infrastructure.
The system also supports Bluetooth® 5.4 / 5.3 (depending on configuration), ensuring reliable connectivity with peripherals and improved energy efficiency.
Designed for modern professional environments
With support for up to four simultaneous displays, high-speed NVMe storage and DDR5 memory, Kubb® Essentiel is engineered to meet the evolving needs of professional users.
Its compact footprint and refined design allow seamless integration into a wide range of environments, from workstations and offices to retail, industrial and embedded applications.
“Kubb® Essentiel is not a disruption - it is a natural evolution,” said Jean-Christophe AGOBERT.“We have refined, integrated and simplified to reach the essence of our vision: a perfectly balanced technological object.”
Technical Specifications - Kubb® Essentiel
- Processors: Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 225H / Ultra 7 255H
- Graphics: Intel® ArcTM 130T / 140T
- Memory: 16GB DDR5 (expandable up to 96GB)
- Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (optional 2.5” SATA)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 / 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet
- Ports: USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C (front), HDMITM, RJ45, audio
- Display: Up to 4 displays
- OS: Windows 11 Pro or no OS
- Form factor: Compact cube (~12 x 12 x 12 cm)
Availability
Kubb® Essentiel is available now through Kubb® distribution channels, with multiple configurations tailored to professional and advanced use cases.
Available finishes include White, Blue, Graphite and a Limited Edition Bronze.
About Kubb®
Founded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubb® embodies a singular vision of computing-where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form.
Unveiled in 2014, the Kubb® cube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment.
Today, Kubb® develops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Intel® and AMD.
Kubb® is more than a computer-it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.
Twelve years after the launch of the original Kubb® in 2014, the Kubb® Essentiel represents a significant evolution of the brand's iconic cube, introducing a redesigned architecture and improved usability for modern professional environments.
A redesigned form, built for everyday use
Kubb® Essentiel introduces a fully reworked front panel, now integrating essential connectivity with direct access, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C and audio ports. This evolution enhances usability while preserving the clean, architectural identity that defines the Kubb® design.
The system also features a fully integrated Wi-Fi antenna, seamlessly embedded within the chassis to maintain a minimalist aesthetic while improving connectivity performance.
Proprietary architecture for optimized performance
At the core of Kubb® Essentiel lies a proprietary motherboard specifically developed for Kubb®. This architecture enables improved component integration, enhanced thermal management and greater system reliability within a compact 12 cm cube format.
Combined with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and Intel® ArcTM graphics, Kubb® Essentiel delivers the performance required for demanding professional applications, including office productivity, content creation, digital signage and embedded deployments.
Next-generation connectivity with Wi-Fi 7
Kubb® Essentiel integrates Wi-Fi 7 technology, providing significantly higher data throughput, reduced latency and improved connection stability compared to previous generations. This allows users to operate efficiently in modern, cloud-based and high-density environments while reducing reliance on wired infrastructure.
The system also supports Bluetooth® 5.4 / 5.3 (depending on configuration), ensuring reliable connectivity with peripherals and improved energy efficiency.
Designed for modern professional environments
With support for up to four simultaneous displays, high-speed NVMe storage and DDR5 memory, Kubb® Essentiel is engineered to meet the evolving needs of professional users.
Its compact footprint and refined design allow seamless integration into a wide range of environments, from workstations and offices to retail, industrial and embedded applications.
“Kubb® Essentiel is not a disruption - it is a natural evolution,” said Jean-Christophe AGOBERT.“We have refined, integrated and simplified to reach the essence of our vision: a perfectly balanced technological object.”
Technical Specifications - Kubb® Essentiel
- Processors: Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 225H / Ultra 7 255H
- Graphics: Intel® ArcTM 130T / 140T
- Memory: 16GB DDR5 (expandable up to 96GB)
- Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (optional 2.5” SATA)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 / 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet
- Ports: USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C (front), HDMITM, RJ45, audio
- Display: Up to 4 displays
- OS: Windows 11 Pro or no OS
- Form factor: Compact cube (~12 x 12 x 12 cm)
Availability
Kubb® Essentiel is available now through Kubb® distribution channels, with multiple configurations tailored to professional and advanced use cases.
Available finishes include White, Blue, Graphite and a Limited Edition Bronze.
About Kubb®
Founded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubb® embodies a singular vision of computing-where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form.
Unveiled in 2014, the Kubb® cube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment.
Today, Kubb® develops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Intel® and AMD.
Kubb® is more than a computer-it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.
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