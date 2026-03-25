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S. Korea Activates Emergency Economic Measures
(MENAFN) South Korea has moved swiftly to shield its economy and citizens from the growing instability linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, as stated by reports. On Wednesday, authorities revealed plans to establish two dedicated emergency economic units aimed at mitigating potential disruptions to financial stability and daily life.
According to officials, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok confirmed that an emergency economic situation room will be set up within the Presidential Office, while a separate emergency economic headquarters will function directly under his leadership. These structures are intended to monitor developments closely and coordinate rapid responses.
The decision comes amid intensifying geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which continue to send shockwaves through international markets. During a press briefing, Kim cautioned that the situation may not resolve quickly and emphasized the importance of preparing in advance for possible long-term consequences.
“It is time now to step up the government’s preemptive response system,” he said, highlighting preparations for worst-case scenarios.
The strategy follows directives from President Lee Jae Myung to implement a comprehensive emergency framework designed to cushion economic shocks and ensure the protection of citizens’ livelihoods. In addition, a separate high-level emergency economic council, chaired by the president, will serve as the primary decision-making hub.
South Korea’s economic exposure is heightened by its significant dependence on imported energy, particularly shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In anticipation of possible supply disruptions, authorities have already begun implementing conservation strategies.
These measures include a rotational system limiting the use of public sector vehicles based on license plate numbers over a five-day cycle. The government has also encouraged the public to adopt energy-saving habits, such as reducing water and electricity consumption by taking shorter showers and charging electronic devices during daylight hours.
According to officials, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok confirmed that an emergency economic situation room will be set up within the Presidential Office, while a separate emergency economic headquarters will function directly under his leadership. These structures are intended to monitor developments closely and coordinate rapid responses.
The decision comes amid intensifying geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which continue to send shockwaves through international markets. During a press briefing, Kim cautioned that the situation may not resolve quickly and emphasized the importance of preparing in advance for possible long-term consequences.
“It is time now to step up the government’s preemptive response system,” he said, highlighting preparations for worst-case scenarios.
The strategy follows directives from President Lee Jae Myung to implement a comprehensive emergency framework designed to cushion economic shocks and ensure the protection of citizens’ livelihoods. In addition, a separate high-level emergency economic council, chaired by the president, will serve as the primary decision-making hub.
South Korea’s economic exposure is heightened by its significant dependence on imported energy, particularly shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In anticipation of possible supply disruptions, authorities have already begun implementing conservation strategies.
These measures include a rotational system limiting the use of public sector vehicles based on license plate numbers over a five-day cycle. The government has also encouraged the public to adopt energy-saving habits, such as reducing water and electricity consumption by taking shorter showers and charging electronic devices during daylight hours.
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