Information On The Voting Rights Attached To The Shares Issued By AB Akola Group
|Type of shares
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000128092
|Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|0.29
|Number of shares, units
|167,170,481
|Authorised capital, EUR
|48,479,439.49
|The Company's treasury shares
|1,065,007
|Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders *
|166,105,474
*According to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company's acquired own shares do not grant voting rights and are therefore excluded when determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail: ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
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