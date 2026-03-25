Information On The Voting Rights Attached To The Shares Issued By AB Akola Group

“Through the share buy-back programme we aim to manage the Group's capital structure efficiently while maintaining flexibility for future growth and investments,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group.

Following the acquisition of the Company's own shares, the number of voting rights used to calculate the quorum of the AB Akola Group General Meeting of Shareholders has changed. Accordingly, the Company announces the updated information on the shares issued by the Company as of 24 March 2026.



Information on the issued shares of AB Akola Group: