Ctrl/Shift 2026 To Bring Web3, AI And Quantum Leaders To Naples This June

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Naples is set to become a key hub for emerging technologies this summer as, a major, takes place from June 13 to 15 at Villa Doria d'Angri.

The event, powered by NapulETH, will gather institutions, researchers, developers, and investors to explore how these technologies are increasingly converging into a single innovation stack shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

Following the success of NapulETH 2025, which attracted over 1,200 participants and more than 120 speakers, the 2026 edition aims to further position Italy, and particularly Naples, as a growing center for high-level tech and blockchain events in Europe.

A convergence-focused Web3 and AI event in Italy

Unlike traditional tech conferences that separate verticals, ctrl/shift 2026 is built around a convergence model, combining Web3, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing into a unified framework.

The program is structured across three main tracks:

Artificial Intelligence, focusing on autonomous agents and system-wide intelligence integration Web3 and Digital Assets, covering regulation, digital identity, and institutional adoption, including MiCA frameworks Quantum Computing, with a focus on post-quantum cryptography and long-term security challenges

This approach reflects a broader shift in the industry, where infrastructure, governance, and financial systems are evolving together rather than in isolation.

Hackathon and networking events to drive real-world innovation

Beyond panels and keynote sessions, ctrl/shift 2026 will feature a hackathon designed to turn concepts into working solutions, allowing participants to build and test ideas in real time.

Side events are also a core part of the experience.

One of the highlights is the NapulETH VIP Boat Party on June 16, a full-day networking event in the Bay of Naples, where founders, investors, and researchers are expected to connect in a more informal and high-value setting.

Institutional speakers and industry experts confirmed

The speaker lineup reflects strong institutional and industry involvement across multiple sectors.

Policy and regulation

Marcello Coppo, Italian Parliament Giulio Centemero, Italian Parliament

Finance and academia

Luisa Fischietti, Head of Italy ETFs, Borsa Italiana Francesco Pierangeli, Director of MSc in FinTech, University of Birmingham

Blockchain and technology

Antonio Sanso, Ethereum Foundation Eugenio Reggianini, European Blockchain Association Luca Boiardi, The Crypto Gateway

Legal and compliance

Marco Tullio Giordano, cybersecurity and Web3 legal expert Giuseppe Vaciago, Supreme Court lawyer and digital forensics specialist

Additional collaborations are in progress with institutions such as the Bank of Italy, Consob, and Banca Sella.

WeMakeFuture partnership strengthens AI track

A key addition to the 2026 edition is the partnership with WeMakeFuture, one of Europe's leading innovation and digital culture events.

WeMakeFuture will curate the AI track, contributing speakers, content, and community, and reinforcing ctrl/shift 's positioning as a multi-sector technology summit rather than a single-industry event.

Sponsors and ecosystem support

The event is backed by a growing ecosystem of sponsors and partners, including:

Binance Italy Bitget Regione Campania NexLabs Bridgy NeverLocal BChainers

Binance Italy is also expected to host a dedicated meetup on June 13.

Media coverage will include major Web3 outlets such as BeInCrypto and The Cryptoeconomist.

Tickets and participation details

Tickets for ctrl/shift 2026 are currently available in tiered pricing:

Regular: €20 VIP: €125, including access to all conference days, side events, and the June 16 boat networking experience

👉 Tickets:

👉 Official website:

👉 Speaker applications:

Why ctrl/shift 2026 stands out in the European tech landscape

As Web3, AI, and quantum computing continue to converge, events like ctrl/shift 2026 highlight the growing need for cross-disciplinary collaboration between technology builders, institutions, and regulators.

With its mix of technical depth, institutional participation, and real-world application through hackathons and networking, the Naples-based event is positioning itself as one of the most relevant blockchain and AI conferences in Italy for 2026.

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