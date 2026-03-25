Fuel Supplies Stable: Omcs Assure No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel

Leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) clarified on Wednesday that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country, dismissing recent rumours of scarcity as "completely unfounded." In official statements issued to the public, OMCs confirmed that fuel supplies remain stable and that adequate stocks are currently available to meet national demand without any disruption.

Oil Companies Dismiss Shortage Rumours

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said, "Important Information for All Citizens. Rumours about petrol and diesel shortages in certain areas are completely unfounded. There is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel. We have adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF. Supply chains are operating smoothly without any disruption. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is fully operational and committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply. Citizens are advised not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying. Fuel availability remains stable and sufficient."

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) echoed these sentiments in its own communication, assuring customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. "Dear Customers, There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network," HPCL said.

To further demonstrate the stability of the supply chain, Indian Oil provided real-time updates from its retail facilities, highlighting the situation at its COCO Maradu outlet. "Our Retail Outlet COCO Maradu, Kochi at 09:30 AM Today. No Rush! No Panic! Everything is operating smoothly. We remain fully committed and available to serve you at all times," IOCL stated.

Global Energy Security Concerns

The ongoing West Asia conflict has intensified concerns over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure continuing to disrupt markets. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)