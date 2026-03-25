Opposition Mps Protest LPG Supply Issue Amid West Asia Conflict

Ahead of the all party meeting called on the West Asia conflict, opposition MPs on Wednesday held a protest in Parliament premises over the LPG supply issue. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Opposition Leaders Slam Government

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "The government did not properly deal with the LPG crisis. People are facing a lot of difficulties. We want the LPG crisis to be resolved soon."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "If the Prime Minister is present, we will present our suggestions; we have many to offer. First and foremost, what is India's role in the ongoing global crisis? Even a country like Pakistan has taken a clear stance today; they told Trump they are ready to mediate, and Trump welcomed it. Trump is fooling PM Modi... It would be better for PM Modi to talk to the opposition rather than just talking to Trump."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "They (BJP) are lying that everything is fine--go to the villages, go to the cities--there is a shortage of LPG. Shortages were visible everywhere during the month of Navratri and Eid. So, as the opposition party, we will stage a protest on that issue at the gates of Parliament. We will raise the voice of the people."

Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait of Hormuz

A day earlier, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, had successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area.

Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies. The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28, completing their journey from the Gulf.

PM Modi Calls for United Effort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for combined efforts of the Centre and state governments to tackle the challenges posed against the nation amid the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.

Calling the coming time a "major test" for the country, PM Modi sought cooperation from state governments and asked them to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, he said, "In the coming times, this crisis will be a major test for our country, and the cooperation of states will be crucial for success. Therefore, through this House, I would like to make a few requests to all state governments. In times of crisis, the poor, workers, and migrant companions are most affected. Therefore, it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. Proactive steps should be taken to ease the difficulties of migrant workers wherever they are employed." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)