GBA Budget 2026: Five Bengaluru Corporations To Table First Municipal Budgets

For the first time, the five newly formed municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are set to present their budgets on 27 and 28 March. Officials have been diligently preparing separate budgets for the Bengaluru Central, East, West, North, and South corporations. Each corporation's budget is expected to range between ₹4,000 and ₹4,200 crore, bringing the combined allocation to over ₹20,000 crore. With no elected representatives currently in place, the corporation commissioners themselves will present the budgets.

Focus on Infrastructure and Urban Development

A significant portion of the funds is expected to be allocated to basic infrastructure. This includes repairing potholes, constructing and developing storm-water drains (rajakaluves), and building new footpaths and skywalks. Developing parks and tackling the city's persistent waste management challenges are also top priorities.

The budget will further emphasise enhancing healthcare services, including upgrades to Namma Clinics and corporation-run hospitals. Other key initiatives include beautifying traffic junctions, installing new streetlights, and ensuring public toilets are properly maintained. There is also discussion of improving the menu at Indira Canteens, with possible announcements expected in the budget.

Municipal Bonds to Boost Financial Independence

In a bid to generate new revenue streams, the corporations plan to raise funds by issuing municipal bonds, as highlighted in the state budget. This initiative aims to enhance the financial independence of the city's municipal corporations.

The corporations have fallen short of meeting their tax collection targets over the past six months. Consequently, the upcoming budgets are likely to introduce stricter measures for collecting property tax, advertising fees, and parking charges.

Budget Presentation Schedule

Sources confirm that the budgets for the East and Central Bengaluru corporations will be presented on 27 March, while the North, West, and South corporations will present theirs on 28 March.

Residents and civic stakeholders are eagerly awaiting these historic budgets, which aim to address both infrastructure and service delivery challenges across Bengaluru.