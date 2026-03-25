JD(U) MP Faces Disqualification For Campaigning For Son On RJD Ticket

JD(U) Seeks MP's Disqualification

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday clarified that the move to disqualify Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav was a result of the member's decision to campaign for an opposition candidate, who happened to be the latter's son, during the assembly elections. Rajiv Ranjan stated that Dileshwar Kamait submitted the application, and "the Speaker will consider it". "The decision was not taken by us; the decision was taken by those who fielded their son on an RJD ticket in the assembly elections, and he himself campaigned for the election. On that basis, our parliamentary leader Dileshwar Kamait has submitted the application; now the Speaker will consider it," Singh, senior JD(U) leader, told ANI.

This comes after Dileshwar Kamait, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Yadav's disqualification, alleging anti-party activities.

Yadav Responds to Allegations

As this happened, Girdhari Yadav responded to reports of a disqualification notice against him in the Lok Sabha, saying he would present his stand before the Speaker if formally questioned. "I will answer to it when I am questioned by the Speaker. I don't know what Dileshwar Kamait has said. I have no such record for any anti-party activity," Yadav told ANI.

Past Notice Over EVM Remarks

Earlier in July 2025, Girdhari Yadav was issued a show-cause notice by JD (United) for making public statements against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party said went against its official stance and caused embarrassment. In the notice sent to Yadav, the party reminded him that JD(U) has consistently supported the Election Commission of India and the use of EVMs, both when it was part of the INDIA block and now as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Other Party Developments

Meanwhile, the JD(U) party is going through several developments. On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United), after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)