QNB Group Reaffirms Net Zero Commitment As It Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has published its Sustainability Report 2025, detailing the Group's progress in advancing the sustainable agenda across the markets it serves, and reaffirming its commitment to the just transition of the real economy.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of QNB's sustainability journey across its three pillars: Sustainable finance, Sustainable operations, and Beyond banking. It highlights key milestones in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) transparency, including remaining the only bank in the region to be assured against the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and key ESG KPIs.

Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group, said:“I am proud to present QNB Group's Sustainability Report 2025, which highlights our continued progress and commitment to addressing ESG across our purpose, vision, strategy, and businesses, while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

The report details significant progress across the Group's sustainability agenda. In 2025, QNB Group provided more than QR41bn in sustainable financing and successfully issued a €750m green bond, the largest by a bank in the Middle East at time of issuance.

A key milestone in 2025 was the announcement of QNB Group's transition to Net Zero by 2050 – the first bank in Qatar to set this ambition. QNB Group is also the first bank in the Middle East to obtain independent assurance on its portfolio-wide Scope 3 financed emissions, in alignment with IFRS S1 and S2 disclosure.

Globally, the practice of obtaining independent assurance on financed emissions across an entire portfolio remains limited due to the complexity of data collection and measurement across lending and investment activities.

By advancing this level of transparency, QNB Group reinforces its commitment to its journey to Net Zero and international best practices in ESG reporting, as well as strengthens its position as a regional leader in sustainable finance.

The report also outlines progress across the Group's operations and workforce. During the year, QNB Group advanced gender balance to 49% female employees, achieved 34% representation of women in middle and senior management, and reached 61% Qatarisation. The Group transitioned select operations to 100% renewable energy sources.

Beyond its operations, QNB Group continued to support the communities it serves through social responsibility initiatives and employee engagement. This included the launch of the QNB Blue Pledge to protect the marine environment, while employees contributed more than 70,000 hours of volunteering across multiple markets.

QNB Group's sustainability leadership has also been recognised internationally. During the year, the Group was named among Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders 2025 and recognised by TIME and Statista as one of the World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth.

These achievements reflect the Group's continued commitment to integrating sustainability into its strategy and operations, while supporting economic development and delivering long-term value for its stakeholders.