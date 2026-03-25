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Medifakt Appoints Preethika Mandadi As Chief Executive Officer

Medifakt Appoints Preethika Mandadi As Chief Executive Officer


2026-03-25 03:00:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Medifakt, the health-to-earn DeSci ecosystem built on a cross-chain token economy, today announced the appointment of Preethika Mandadi as Chief Executive Officer. Preethika brings deep expertise in technology strategy, health innovation, and operations to the role, stepping in at a pivotal moment as Medifakt prepares for its global commercial launch.



About Preethika Mandadi

Preethika Mandadi is a technology strategist and health innovation leader who has driven Medifakt's operations, product development, and go-to-market strategy. She holds a Master's in Computer Information Technology from Purdue University, and brings enterprise experience from the State of Indiana and DXC Technology, where she led AI-driven analytics and business modernisation projects.

A certified Yoga Teacher (RYT 200), Preethika's commitment to wellness is both professional and personal - the authentic foundation of the Medifakt mission. She is also the first author on a forthcoming peer-reviewed DeSci research paper on the Medifakt ecosystem, targeting a high-impact journal for December 2026 publication.

About Medifakt

Medifakt is a Decentralised Science (DeSci) health-to-earn ecosystem that rewards users for verified healthy behaviour through on-chain incentives. The company's products include the FaktUp mobile application - a gamified mental wellness platform - alongside the Fakt-O-Band and Fakt-O-Ring BLE wearable devices that generate cryptographically signed, device-verified health data. Medifakt operates a dual-chain token economy: SOLFAKT on Solana serves as the earn-and-spend velocity token, while FAKT on Ethereum functions as the governance and store-of-value layer. Medifakt's mission is to create a privacy-first, decentralised model for personal health data ownership - giving individuals full control over their wellness journey and rewarding them in real tradeable value.

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Mid-East Info

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