Medifakt Appoints Preethika Mandadi As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the health-to-earn DeSci ecosystem built on a cross-chain token economy, today announced the appointment ofas Chief Executive Officer. Preethika brings deep expertise in technology strategy, health innovation, and operations to the role, stepping in at a pivotal moment as Medifakt prepares for its global commercial launch.

is a technology strategist and health innovation leader who has driven Medifakt's operations, product development, and go-to-market strategy. She holds a Master's in Computer Information Technology from, and brings enterprise experience from theand, where she led AI-driven analytics and business modernisation projects.

A certified Yoga Teacher (RYT 200), Preethika's commitment to wellness is both professional and personal - the authentic foundation of the Medifakt mission. She is also the first author on a forthcoming peer-reviewed DeSci research paper on the Medifakt ecosystem, targeting a high-impact journal for December 2026 publication.

Medifakt is a Decentralised Science (DeSci) health-to-earn ecosystem that rewards users for verified healthy behaviour through on-chain incentives. The company's products include the FaktUp mobile application - a gamified mental wellness platform - alongside the Fakt-O-Band and Fakt-O-Ring BLE wearable devices that generate cryptographically signed, device-verified health data. Medifakt operates a dual-chain token economy: SOLFAKT on Solana serves as the earn-and-spend velocity token, while FAKT on Ethereum functions as the governance and store-of-value layer. Medifakt's mission is to create a privacy-first, decentralised model for personal health data ownership - giving individuals full control over their wellness journey and rewarding them in real tradeable value.