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Kuwait Reduces Crude Oil Output Amid Shipping Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Kuwait has scaled back its crude oil output following ongoing disruptions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated that the decision was prompted by interference with key shipping routes in the strategic waterway, describing the situation as a serious development with potential implications for global energy stability.
The company indicated that production could be restored relatively quickly if hostilities linked to the Iran conflict come to an end, with a return to full capacity potentially achievable within three to four months. However, it did not specify the current reduced output levels.
Earlier adjustments to production had already been made, with output reportedly lowered to around 500,000 barrels per day as of March 10, compared to more than three million barrels per day prior to the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States and Iran.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, has faced significant disruption since early March. Roughly 20 million barrels of oil typically transit the passage daily, and the ongoing instability has contributed to higher shipping costs and upward pressure on global oil prices.
Tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when a joint US-Israeli military operation targeted Iran. The escalation has resulted in substantial casualties and continues to affect regional stability.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile strikes directed at Israel as well as neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets. These actions have led to infrastructure damage, casualties, and broader disruptions to international markets and air travel.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated that the decision was prompted by interference with key shipping routes in the strategic waterway, describing the situation as a serious development with potential implications for global energy stability.
The company indicated that production could be restored relatively quickly if hostilities linked to the Iran conflict come to an end, with a return to full capacity potentially achievable within three to four months. However, it did not specify the current reduced output levels.
Earlier adjustments to production had already been made, with output reportedly lowered to around 500,000 barrels per day as of March 10, compared to more than three million barrels per day prior to the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States and Iran.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, has faced significant disruption since early March. Roughly 20 million barrels of oil typically transit the passage daily, and the ongoing instability has contributed to higher shipping costs and upward pressure on global oil prices.
Tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when a joint US-Israeli military operation targeted Iran. The escalation has resulted in substantial casualties and continues to affect regional stability.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile strikes directed at Israel as well as neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets. These actions have led to infrastructure damage, casualties, and broader disruptions to international markets and air travel.
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