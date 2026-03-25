Clinical Healthcare Analytics Forges Transatlantic Partnership With St. Vincent's Consulting

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Clinical Healthcare Analytics (CHA) has signed a formal partnership agreement with St. Vincent's International, a global healthcare advisory and solutions organization helping health systems navigate complex digital transformation and operational change. Through its group companies-St. Vincent's Consulting, St. Vincent's Resourcing, and Universal Solutions-and its Pulse platform for healthcare solutions, the organization provides strategic advisory services, digital health expertise, specialized workforce support, and technology-enabled solutions to healthcare providers across the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, and other international markets.

St. Vincent's Consulting works with NHS Trusts and healthcare organizations on digital strategy, Electronic Patient Record (EPR) implementation, clinical transformation, cybersecurity, and major health system modernization programs, while also supporting digital health initiatives in international markets including the Middle East. St. Vincent's Resourcing connects healthcare organizations with experienced digital health and transformation professionals, and Universal Solutions focuses on supporting healthcare providers-particularly in North America-with advisory services and technology-enabled healthcare improvement.

Together, the group helps healthcare leaders translate digital strategy into measurable improvements in patient care, clinical outcomes, and operational performance.

This new partnership brings together organizations that share an unwavering commitment to delivering measurable, patient-centered outcomes and signals a major step forward in CHA's international growth strategy.

Founded by leaders who have held senior roles across the NHS and the digital health sector, St. Vincent's Consulting brings deep, lived experience in large-scale EPR implementation, clinical advisory, digital strategy, and the full spectrum of healthcare digital transformation. Their work spans new hospital programs, cyber security, and their signature“Luminaries” advisory and assurance service-a panel of former NHS C-Suite executives who guide Trusts through complex digital journeys. With a proven track record supporting multimillion-pound technical go-lives across the NHS, STVC is widely recognized as a trusted partner to some of the most demanding healthcare programs in the UK.

CHA's frontline analytics platform-the CHA Foundation Suite -delivers real-time, role-based clinical decision support directly at the point of care, helping physicians, nurses, and case managers act on the right data at the right moment. Clients consistently report improvements in patient outcomes, reductions in length of stay and readmission rates, and meaningful gains in clinician satisfaction and efficiency.

“We have long believed that the future of healthcare improvement is global,” said Andrew Splitz, Founder of CHA.“St. Vincent's Consulting shares our core conviction that technology only matters when it translates into better care for real patients. Together, we are not simply adding capabilities-we are building a partnership rooted in shared values, shared accountability, and a shared determination to leave healthcare organizations in a stronger position than we found them. This is exactly the kind of relationship that drives lasting change.”

What sets this partnership apart is a combination of shared values and complementary strengths. Both organizations prioritize real ROI tied directly to better patient care-not simply delivering services, but genuinely improving healthcare systems and demonstrating that improvement through data. With CHA's growing footprint in the Middle East, STVC's deep UK NHS experience, and Universal Solutions ' North American reach, healthcare leaders gain a partner that understands the local challenges of each market while bringing in proven international best practices.

“Healthcare systems everywhere are under pressure to transform faster while improving outcomes. What excites us about this partnership is the ability to combine CHA's real-time clinical analytics with the practical transformation experience we've gained working with health systems across the UK, North America, and the Middle East. By bringing those global lessons together, we can help healthcare leaders move beyond data and turn insight into measurable improvements in patient care.”

-Alan Fowles, Global President, St. Vincent's International

The partnership was also built on shared ethics; both CHA and STVC are committed to long-term value over quick wins, serving as trusted advisors who ensure that every solution proposed is genuinely in the best interest of patients and the clinicians who care for them. Together, the two organizations offer solutions designed to grow with evolving healthcare landscapes, from digital transformation, data integration, electronic patient record optimization, to patient-centric care models that anticipate tomorrow's demands.

About Clinical Healthcare Analytics/CHA

CHA is home to one of the only teams demonstrating real-world success in introducing powerful analytics at the point of clinical care. The CHA Foundation Suite is a leap forward in leveraging an organization's EMR to deliver critical-and actionable-information at point-of-care. CHA is finally delivering on a long-promised vision for improved clinical care and optimized case management through timely analytics.

About St. Vincent's International

St. Vincent's International is a global healthcare advisory and solutions organization supporting health systems through digital transformation, workforce expertise, and technology-enabled solutions. Through St. Vincent's Consulting, St. Vincent's Resourcing, Universal Solutions, and its Pulse platform, the group works with healthcare providers across the UK, North America, the Middle East, and other international markets.

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