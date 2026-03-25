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Vault22 Launches AI-Powered Wealth Platform in the UAE
(MENAFN- Catch Communications) Dubai, UAE, March 2026: Fintech platform Vault22 has launched in the United Arab Emirates, introducing an AI-powered wealth platform designed to help individuals budget, save, and invest more effectively through a single digital application.
At its core, Vault22 is designed to simplify how people manage money. Instead of juggling multiple banking apps, spreadsheets and investment platforms, users can see their bank accounts, investments, liabilities and financial goals in one intelligent dashboard, helping them better understand their financial position and make clearer long-term decisions.
The launch reflects growing demand for tools that help individuals manage increasingly complex financial lives. Many professionals today operate across multiple banks, currencies and investment accounts, making it difficult to maintain a clear view of their financial position.
Vault22 addresses this challenge by aggregating financial data across institutions and combining it with artificial intelligence to deliver personalised financial insights and guidance.
The platform’s AI financial advisor, Tara, analyses spending patterns, financial behaviour and investment activity to provide users with tailored guidance across budgeting, debt reduction, savings and investment planning. The system can forecast potential cash shortfalls, identify idle funds, monitor investments and deliver timely prompts aligned with income cycles and financial goals.
Stephen Ong, Co-Founder of Vault22, said the platfo’m’s aggregation capability allows it to deliver deeper financial insights than traditional financial services.
““Most financial institutions only see a small portion of a cu’tomer’s financial life, usually activity within a single account. By aggregating accounts, assets and liabilities into one platform, Vault22 can develop a much more holistic understanding of eac’ user’s financial needs. That allows us to deliver personalized financial guidance and connect customers with the right financial products at the moment they actually ”eed them.”
Vault22 now has more than 1 million registered users globally, with over 50,000 new registrations in the past 90 days and monthly active users increasing by 6.92% in February, reflecting growing demand for digital financial management tools.
Backed by investors including Standard Chartered Ventures, Old Mutual and Franklin Templeton, the company is building a digital wealth platform focused on two key growth corridors: Pan-African focus and the Islamic finance economies of the GCC.
Vault22 recently introduced 52 diversified investment portfolios, including 26 Shariah-compliant portfolios, giving users access to professionally managed investment strategies through the platform. These portfolios are screened and monitored according to AAOIFI standards and supported by an independent Shariah Supervisory Board.
In addition to its consumer platform, Vault22 also provides wealth infrastructure technology for financial institutions through a Wealth-as-a-Service model. “The UAE is one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world toda”,” said Benito Mable, Founder and CEO of Vault22. “With a rapidly growing fintech ecosystem and a population that is highly engaged in entrepreneurship and investment, people here are increasingly looking for smarter tools to manage wealth across borders. At the same time, financial institutions in the region are looking for technology partners to accelerate their digital wealth offerings. Vault22 brings financial aggregation, AI-driven insights and digital investment capabilities into one platform, giving individuals greater clarity, control, and intelligence when it comes to financial decision-m”king.”
At its core, Vault22 is designed to simplify how people manage money. Instead of juggling multiple banking apps, spreadsheets and investment platforms, users can see their bank accounts, investments, liabilities and financial goals in one intelligent dashboard, helping them better understand their financial position and make clearer long-term decisions.
The launch reflects growing demand for tools that help individuals manage increasingly complex financial lives. Many professionals today operate across multiple banks, currencies and investment accounts, making it difficult to maintain a clear view of their financial position.
Vault22 addresses this challenge by aggregating financial data across institutions and combining it with artificial intelligence to deliver personalised financial insights and guidance.
The platform’s AI financial advisor, Tara, analyses spending patterns, financial behaviour and investment activity to provide users with tailored guidance across budgeting, debt reduction, savings and investment planning. The system can forecast potential cash shortfalls, identify idle funds, monitor investments and deliver timely prompts aligned with income cycles and financial goals.
Stephen Ong, Co-Founder of Vault22, said the platfo’m’s aggregation capability allows it to deliver deeper financial insights than traditional financial services.
““Most financial institutions only see a small portion of a cu’tomer’s financial life, usually activity within a single account. By aggregating accounts, assets and liabilities into one platform, Vault22 can develop a much more holistic understanding of eac’ user’s financial needs. That allows us to deliver personalized financial guidance and connect customers with the right financial products at the moment they actually ”eed them.”
Vault22 now has more than 1 million registered users globally, with over 50,000 new registrations in the past 90 days and monthly active users increasing by 6.92% in February, reflecting growing demand for digital financial management tools.
Backed by investors including Standard Chartered Ventures, Old Mutual and Franklin Templeton, the company is building a digital wealth platform focused on two key growth corridors: Pan-African focus and the Islamic finance economies of the GCC.
Vault22 recently introduced 52 diversified investment portfolios, including 26 Shariah-compliant portfolios, giving users access to professionally managed investment strategies through the platform. These portfolios are screened and monitored according to AAOIFI standards and supported by an independent Shariah Supervisory Board.
In addition to its consumer platform, Vault22 also provides wealth infrastructure technology for financial institutions through a Wealth-as-a-Service model. “The UAE is one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world toda”,” said Benito Mable, Founder and CEO of Vault22. “With a rapidly growing fintech ecosystem and a population that is highly engaged in entrepreneurship and investment, people here are increasingly looking for smarter tools to manage wealth across borders. At the same time, financial institutions in the region are looking for technology partners to accelerate their digital wealth offerings. Vault22 brings financial aggregation, AI-driven insights and digital investment capabilities into one platform, giving individuals greater clarity, control, and intelligence when it comes to financial decision-m”king.”
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