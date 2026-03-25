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Kuwait Reduces Oil Production Following Strait of Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) Kuwait has announced a reduction in crude oil production in response to disruptions affecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as stated by reports.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation described the situation as a “serious escalation that threatens global energy market stability,” noting that attacks on key shipping routes forced the output cuts.
The company added that production could resume “relatively quickly” if the conflict involving Iran ends, potentially returning to full capacity within three to four months, though exact current production levels were not disclosed.
On March 10, Kuwait had already lowered output to roughly 500,000 barrels per day, down from over three million barrels daily before the US-Iran war began.
The Strait of Hormuz has faced effective disruption since early March. Normally, about 20 million barrels of oil transit the waterway each day, and the interruption has contributed to rising shipping costs and higher global oil prices.
Tensions in the region have escalated following the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and further disruptions to markets and aviation.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation described the situation as a “serious escalation that threatens global energy market stability,” noting that attacks on key shipping routes forced the output cuts.
The company added that production could resume “relatively quickly” if the conflict involving Iran ends, potentially returning to full capacity within three to four months, though exact current production levels were not disclosed.
On March 10, Kuwait had already lowered output to roughly 500,000 barrels per day, down from over three million barrels daily before the US-Iran war began.
The Strait of Hormuz has faced effective disruption since early March. Normally, about 20 million barrels of oil transit the waterway each day, and the interruption has contributed to rising shipping costs and higher global oil prices.
Tensions in the region have escalated following the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and further disruptions to markets and aviation.
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