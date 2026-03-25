REALLOCATION OF TREASURY SHARES HELD IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Following this reallocation and as of the date of the Board of Directors' meeting, around 1,315,228 shares were allocated for the delivery pursuant to free share plans reaching vesting and the allocation or sale of shares to employees in respect of their participation in the expansion of the company or the implementation of any company or group savings plan under the conditions provided for by law.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.



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