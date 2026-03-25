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Kuwait Reduces Oil Output as Hormuz Shipping Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN) Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced Tuesday it has been forced to significantly curtail crude oil production, citing mounting disruptions to shipping lanes running through the Strait of Hormuz.
In an official statement, the state-owned energy giant said the targeting of routes through the critical waterway had compelled the production cuts, warning of a "serious escalation that threatens global energy market stability."
The corporation offered a cautious path to recovery, stating that output could be restored "relatively quickly" should the Iran war conclude, with full production capacity potentially returning within three to four months. No figures detailing the current reduced output levels were disclosed.
The scale of the cutback, however, has already emerged through earlier reports: on March 10, Kuwait slashed production to approximately 500,000 barrels per day—a dramatic collapse from the more than three million barrels per day pumped before the outbreak of the US-Iran war.
The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil flow daily under normal conditions—has been effectively paralyzed since early March. The disruption has driven shipping costs sharply higher and pushed global oil prices upward, compounding economic strain worldwide.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has struck back with waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military personnel—triggering casualties, infrastructure damage, and cascading disruptions across global aviation and financial markets.
In an official statement, the state-owned energy giant said the targeting of routes through the critical waterway had compelled the production cuts, warning of a "serious escalation that threatens global energy market stability."
The corporation offered a cautious path to recovery, stating that output could be restored "relatively quickly" should the Iran war conclude, with full production capacity potentially returning within three to four months. No figures detailing the current reduced output levels were disclosed.
The scale of the cutback, however, has already emerged through earlier reports: on March 10, Kuwait slashed production to approximately 500,000 barrels per day—a dramatic collapse from the more than three million barrels per day pumped before the outbreak of the US-Iran war.
The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil flow daily under normal conditions—has been effectively paralyzed since early March. The disruption has driven shipping costs sharply higher and pushed global oil prices upward, compounding economic strain worldwide.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has struck back with waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military personnel—triggering casualties, infrastructure damage, and cascading disruptions across global aviation and financial markets.
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