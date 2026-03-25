Black Mass Recycling Market 2026 Driving Sustainability In Battery Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Black Mass Recycling market to surpass $32 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Batteries market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $205 billion by 2030, with Black Mass Recycling to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,393 billion by 2030, the Black Mass Recycling market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Black Mass Recycling Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the black mass recycling market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong expansion of electric vehicle production, rising lithium-ion battery consumption, supportive government policies for battery recycling, increasing investments in domestic critical mineral recovery, growing presence of battery manufacturing facilities, and development of advanced hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical recycling technologies across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Black Mass Recycling Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the black mass recycling market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of grid-scale energy storage systems using lithium-ion batteries, rising demand for domestically sourced battery materials to strengthen supply chain security, growing adoption of circular economy practices in the battery value chain, expanding collaborations between automotive OEMs and recycling technology providers, and rapid scaling of next-generation direct recycling technologies for recovering critical battery materials across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Black Mass Recycling Market In 2030?

The black mass recycling market is segmented by battery source into automotive batteries, industrial batteries, and portable batteries. The automotive batteries market will be the largest segment of the black mass recycling market segmented by battery source, accounting for 58% or $19 billion of the total in 2030. The automotive batteries market will be supported by the rapid expansion of electric vehicle adoption, increasing end-of-life EV battery volumes, growing investments in EV battery recycling infrastructure, stringent regulations on battery disposal and material recovery, rising demand for critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt, and strategic collaborations between automakers and recycling companies to establish closed-loop supply chains.

The black mass recycling market is segmented by technology into hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, and other technologies.

The black mass recycling market is segmented by recovered metal into nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper, manganese, and other recovered metals.

The black mass recycling market is segmented by application into automotive, consumer electronics, energy, aerospace and defense, construction, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Black Mass Recycling Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the black mass recycling market leading up to 2030 is 19%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Black Mass Recycling Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global black mass recycling market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape recycling demand driven by rising EV adoption and lithium-ion battery waste generation, strengthen critical mineral security and circular economy initiatives, enhance metal recovery efficiency and process innovation, and improve supply chain sustainability through increased secondary raw material utilization worldwide.

Growth In EV Adoption And Lithium-Ion Battery Waste Generation - The growth in EV adoption and lithium-ion battery waste generation is expected to become a key growth driver for the black mass recycling market by 2030. The rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) production and lithium-ion battery deployment is a primary driver for the Black Mass Recycling market. As EV adoption accelerates globally, end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap are increasing substantially. Black mass, which contains valuable metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, represents a critical secondary resource stream. Growing battery waste volumes directly support the need for efficient recycling and material recovery infrastructure. As a result, the growth in EV adoption and lithium-ion battery waste generation is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus On Critical Mineral Security And Circular Economy Policies - The increasing focus on critical mineral security and circular economy policies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the black mass recycling market by 2030. Rising concerns over critical mineral supply security and geopolitical dependency significantly fuel market growth. Many countries rely heavily on imported lithium, cobalt, and nickel, creating supply chain vulnerabilities. Black mass recycling reduces dependence on primary mining and enhances domestic raw material availability. Government incentives, circular economy policies, and battery recycling mandates are accelerating investment in recycling facilities worldwide. Consequently, the increasing focus on critical mineral security and circular economy policies is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In Metal Recovery Technologies And Process Efficiency - The advancements in metal recovery technologies and process efficiency are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the black mass recycling market by 2030. Technological advancements in hydrometallurgical and direct recycling processes further support market expansion. Improved recovery rates, lower energy consumption, and enhanced material purity are increasing the commercial viability of recycled battery metals. Automation and improved sorting technologies are enhancing operational efficiency. As recycling technologies mature and scale, cost competitiveness compared to virgin mining is expected to improve significantly. Therefore, the advancements in metal recovery technologies and process efficiency are projected to contribute to approximately 2% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Black Mass Recycling Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the automotive batteries market, the industrial batteries market, and the portable batteries market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $19 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, expanding renewable energy integration and energy storage deployments, increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply and backup systems, rapid growth in consumer electronics and smart devices, and continuous advancements in lithium-ion and next-generation battery technologies. This surge reflects the global transition toward electrification, decarbonization initiatives, and digitalization trends, fuelling transformative growth within the broader energy storage and power solutions industry.

The automotive batteries market is projected to grow by $11 billion, the industrial batteries market by $6 billion, and the portable batteries market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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