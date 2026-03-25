'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Filming Begins Netflix Shares BTS Pics

The third season of the popular romantic comedy series 'Nobody Wants This' has officially gone on floors. The show, which has built a strong fan base over its first two seasons, is now back in production.

Season 3 Production Kicks Off with BTS Glimpse

Netflix, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, giving fans a glimpse into the early days of filming. The pictures showed the cast and crew looking relaxed and comfortable behind the scenes. However, the makers have kept story details under wraps, avoiding any hints about the upcoming plot.

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Returning Cast for Season 3

The announcement of Season 3 had come last fall, shortly after the second season, which had ten episodes, was released on the platform. Actors Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn will return to reprise their roles in the new season.

A Look at the Show's Success

Created by Erin Foster, the show became a big success for Netflix. According to Deadline, the first two seasons spent a total of 12 weeks in the platform's Global English TV Top 10. It also entered the Top 10 in 89 countries and reached number one in 43 countries. After Season 2 was released, the first season returned to the Top 10 again, as many viewers went back to rewatch it.

What is 'Nobody Wants This' About?

The series follows the story of an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi who form an unexpected connection. Their relationship grows as they deal with differences in beliefs, modern-day challenges, and family pressures. Season 2 showed how their relationship was tested as they tried to understand each other better.

Season 3 Release Date

The third season is expected to be released later this year, though an official date has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)