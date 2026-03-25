TD Bank Group Issues CAD1.5 Billion Green Bond

Marks the largest Canadian dollar denominated green bond offering issued by a Canadian financial institution, per Bloomberg

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TORONTO, Canada – TD Bank Group (“TD” or the“Bank”), has issued its sixth sustainable-labelled bond, CAD 1.5 billion. TD's total sustainable bonds issuances have now reached over CAD 5 billion since 2014.

“TD's latest green bond is another important milestone in our work to support our clients as they pursue sustainable growth,” said Nicole Vadori, vice president and head of sustainability at TD.“This issuance builds on the bank's established sustainable financing program, helping us deliver value while meeting strong demand for sustainable investment.”

TD's sustainable financing program focuses on supporting long-term growth and new opportunities for clients, and is aligned with the bank's broader sustainability strategy – Protect, Adapt, and Grow. Across the bank's engagement, TD's efforts aim to position the bank and its clients for success and resilience.

“The Canadian sustainable capital markets are poised for growth, and TD's latest issuance is a noteworthy contribution,” said Susan Thompson, managing director and head of Global Sustainable Finance & Advisory at TD Securities.“We remain focused on collaborating with issuers and investors to support this segment of the market.”

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