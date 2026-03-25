Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TD Bank Group Issues CAD1.5 Billion Green Bond


2026-03-25 12:01:18
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
  • Marks the largest Canadian dollar denominated green bond offering issued by a Canadian financial institution, per Bloomberg

TORONTO, Canada – TD Bank Group (“TD” or the“Bank”), has issued its sixth sustainable-labelled bond, CAD 1.5 billion. TD's total sustainable bonds issuances have now reached over CAD 5 billion since 2014.

“TD's latest green bond is another important milestone in our work to support our clients as they pursue sustainable growth,” said Nicole Vadori, vice president and head of sustainability at TD.“This issuance builds on the bank's established sustainable financing program, helping us deliver value while meeting strong demand for sustainable investment.”

TD's sustainable financing program focuses on supporting long-term growth and new opportunities for clients, and is aligned with the bank's broader sustainability strategy – Protect, Adapt, and Grow. Across the bank's engagement, TD's efforts aim to position the bank and its clients for success and resilience.

“The Canadian sustainable capital markets are poised for growth, and TD's latest issuance is a noteworthy contribution,” said Susan Thompson, managing director and head of Global Sustainable Finance & Advisory at TD Securities.“We remain focused on collaborating with issuers and investors to support this segment of the market.”

The post TD Bank Group issues CAD1.5 Billion Green Bond appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

MENAFN25032026000232011072ID1110903183



Caribbean News Global

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search