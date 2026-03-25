Realme 16 5G India Launch Soon: 7000Mah Battery And 60W Fast Charging Revealed

Realme 16 5G brings a unique selfie mirror for rear camera selfies, a massive 7000mAh battery, 60W fast charging, and reverse charging, making it ideal for heavy users, gamers, and binge-watchers.

Realme is strengthening its position in the Indian market with its next big launch, the 'Realme 16 5G'. The company has already dropped teasers that are going viral. It's also confirmed that the phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The phone's biggest highlight is its design. It's the first phone in India to feature a 'Selfie Mirror'. This means the rear camera module has a small reflective surface, like a mirror. This lets you see yourself while taking high-quality selfies with the main camera.Realme is solving the biggest headache for smartphone users: battery life. This phone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery. It also supports 60W fast charging, so you can juice up the phone in no time. Plus, it has a reverse charging feature, which means you can use this phone like a power bank to charge other devices. This is a total blessing for heavy gamers and binge-watchers.The Realme 16 5G model features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Its 120Hz refresh rate gives you a super smooth experience while scrolling. On the camera front, you get quality on both sides: a 50MP main sensor on the back and a 50MP camera on the front for selfies. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor. This ensures the phone works super fast without hanging, even when you're multitasking or playing heavy games.This phone has top-tier IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust. So, you don't have to worry if you get caught in the rain or accidentally drop it in water. In India, the Realme 16 5G is expected to launch at a price of around ₹40,000. With its premium look and powerful features, this phone is sure to make a huge impact in the mid-range segment.