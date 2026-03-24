Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Spotlighted In Recent Zacks Research Report As Key Clinical Milestones Approach

Soligenix is entering a pivotal period marked by several anticipated clinical readouts and milestones expected throughout 2026. At the heart of the Zacks analysis is HyBryte(TM), which Soligenix is evaluating in the Phase 3 FLASH2 study for the treatment of CTCL. Beyond HyBryte, the report also points to progress involving SGX945, or dusquetide, for Behçet's disease.

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Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare diseases and unmet medical needs, is featured in a detailed research report issued by Zacks Small-Cap Research. The March 12 report provides a comprehensive look at the company's pipeline, financial positioning and upcoming clinical catalysts, underscoring the potential value proposition for investors as Soligenix advances multiple programs toward key inflection points.

According to Zacks, Soligenix is entering a pivotal period marked by several anticipated clinical readouts and milestones expected throughout 2026. Central to this outlook is the company's ongoing Phase 3 FLASH2 trial evaluating HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301”), SNGX's lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of...

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