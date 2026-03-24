Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Partners With Mount Sinai To Accelerate AI-ECG Development And Validation

The announcement outlines a strategic collaboration between HeartBeam and Mount Sinai to develop and validate AI-based ECG Algorithms The collaboration is focused on building next-generation, personalized AI-ECG algorithms for wellness and clinical applications, including assessing heart attack risk HeartBeam's role in this evolving landscape is anchored by its HeartBeam System

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HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) recently announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai aimed at advancing artificial intelligence-driven electrocardiogram technology, marking another step in the company's push to expand its role in next-generation cardiac monitoring. The announcement highlights HeartBeam's growing focus on artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled analysis and reinforces the relevance of its technology as healthcare increasingly shifts toward data-driven, remote monitoring solutions.

The announcement outlines a strategic collaboration between HeartBeam and Mount Sinai to develop and validate high value, AI-based ECG algorithms that can be deployed broadly across HeartBeam's platform. These AI models may include patient-relevant wellness insights, condition-focused...

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