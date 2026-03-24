403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SIAM Highlights Future Of Smart And Sustainable Mobility At Smart Mobility India Expo 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th March 2026: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has showcased its dedicated pavilion, the“Smart Integrated Automotive Mobility Lab (SIAM Lab)”, at Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing Smart Mobility India Expo 2026, being held from March 23–25, 2026.
Curated by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Smart Integrated Automotive Mobility Lab (SIAM Lab), located in Hall-1, brings together leading OEMs, component manufacturers, research institutions, and technology providers to demonstrate the scale, depth, and innovation shaping the future of mobility in India.
The SIAM Lab is structured across three zones-Sustainable Mobility, Research & Testing, and Technology-offering an integrated experience of emerging mobility solutions, complemented by a diverse display of vehicles across categories. Developed in collaboration with key partners including ARAI, Qualcomm, HERE Technologies, Google, ITS India Forum, and Onnyx, along with major OEMs such as Tata Motors, Kia India, JSW MG Motor India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, BMW India, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Hyundai Motor India, Montra Electric, and EKA Mobility, the initiative represents a truly collaborative platform reflecting the breadth of India's evolving mobility ecosystem.
Speaking on SIAM's participation and initiative at Smart Mobility India Expo 2026, Mr. Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, said:“The SIAM Lab reflects the collective strength of India's automotive ecosystem in advancing smart and sustainable mobility. Our participation at the Smart Mobility India Expo provides a platform to showcase innovation, foster collaboration, and highlight the industry's readiness for future mobility solutions.”
The SIAM Lab at Smart Mobility India Expo 2026 highlighted the Indian automobile industry's strong commitment towards sustainable, smart, and future-ready mobility solutions, aligned with India's vision for advanced and green mobility.
About SIAM
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. It is a society with charitable objectives registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Its objectives include enhancing the contribution of automobile industry to the growth and development of Indian economy, assisting the automobile industry to meet its social obligations and encouraging the efficiency of industry in general and automobile industry particularly in India. SIAM focuses on activities related to improvement of environment and ensuring safety and protection of automobile vehicle users and public at large. Recognising these objectives, SIAM has been granted registration under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as an institution with charitable purpose.
Curated by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Smart Integrated Automotive Mobility Lab (SIAM Lab), located in Hall-1, brings together leading OEMs, component manufacturers, research institutions, and technology providers to demonstrate the scale, depth, and innovation shaping the future of mobility in India.
The SIAM Lab is structured across three zones-Sustainable Mobility, Research & Testing, and Technology-offering an integrated experience of emerging mobility solutions, complemented by a diverse display of vehicles across categories. Developed in collaboration with key partners including ARAI, Qualcomm, HERE Technologies, Google, ITS India Forum, and Onnyx, along with major OEMs such as Tata Motors, Kia India, JSW MG Motor India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, BMW India, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Hyundai Motor India, Montra Electric, and EKA Mobility, the initiative represents a truly collaborative platform reflecting the breadth of India's evolving mobility ecosystem.
Speaking on SIAM's participation and initiative at Smart Mobility India Expo 2026, Mr. Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, said:“The SIAM Lab reflects the collective strength of India's automotive ecosystem in advancing smart and sustainable mobility. Our participation at the Smart Mobility India Expo provides a platform to showcase innovation, foster collaboration, and highlight the industry's readiness for future mobility solutions.”
The SIAM Lab at Smart Mobility India Expo 2026 highlighted the Indian automobile industry's strong commitment towards sustainable, smart, and future-ready mobility solutions, aligned with India's vision for advanced and green mobility.
About SIAM
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. It is a society with charitable objectives registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Its objectives include enhancing the contribution of automobile industry to the growth and development of Indian economy, assisting the automobile industry to meet its social obligations and encouraging the efficiency of industry in general and automobile industry particularly in India. SIAM focuses on activities related to improvement of environment and ensuring safety and protection of automobile vehicle users and public at large. Recognising these objectives, SIAM has been granted registration under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as an institution with charitable purpose.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment