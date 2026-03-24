MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Portofino Announces New Director and Interim CEO

March 24, 2026 8:46 PM EDT | Source: Portofino Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) (" Portofino " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodney Campbell to its board of directors and to the role of Interim CEO. Concurrent with Mr. Campbell's appointment, Mr. David Tafel has resigned from the Company's board of directors and his role as President & CEO. Mr. Tafel will continue to be involved with the Company as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Campbell is a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in financial services and the energy sector. He previously served as a Financial Advisor at BMO Nesbitt Burns, where he developed strong client relationships and an in-depth knowledge of the finance industry. Complementing this, Mr. Campbell brings 17 years of hands-on experience in the oil and gas sector, during which he oversaw procurement and fuel business development for leading companies, including Encana, Apache Corporation, Canadian Hunter Exploration, Elbow River Resources, ERS, and MP Energy. Mr. Campbell currently serves as a director of Hi-View Resources Inc. and American Salars Lithium Inc.

Mr. Campbell commented: "I am excited to join Portofino and work with the Team to unlock the value of its portfolio of projects, and on behalf of the Board, I would like to personally thank Mr. Tafel for his significant efforts and valuable contributions through a time of extreme turbulence in the critical and precious metals commodity cycles. It's been a period of unprecedented upheaval for issuers and investors alike, and I look forward to building on Mr. Tafel's efforts with the Company's potentially high-grade Yergo Lithium Project located 9km from Zijin's production stage 3Q Project in Catamarca (Argentina), and the South of Otter Project also located 9km east of Kinross's development stage Great Bear Project near Red Lake (Ontario, Canada)."

The continuing directors of the Company are Mr. Rodney Campbell, Mr. Jeremy Wright, Mr. Stephen Wilkinson and Mr. Brian Crawford.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca, Argentina situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter, Red Lake gold project, and the Gold Creek, Thunder Bay project which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jeremy Wright, CPA, CMA"

Director, Chief Financial Officer

For Further Information, Contact:

604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Portofino Resources Inc.