Queens Construction Accident Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Legal Rights After Welding Accidents And Burn Injuries

QUEENS, NY - Welding accidents and burn injuries on construction sites result in approximately 500,000 injuries annually nationwide, with workers in Queens facing serious risks from faulty equipment, inadequate safety measures, and hazardous working conditions. Queens construction accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on the legal rights and compensation options available to workers injured in welding accidents and those suffering from burn injuries on construction sites.

According to Queens construction accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, welding accidents often trace back to preventable causes, including sparks igniting flammable materials, lack of proper eye protection against arc flashes, faulty wiring, poorly maintained equipment, and overcrowded job sites. Treatment for serious burns often requires operations, skin grafts, long hospital stays, and months or years of recovery. "A single misstep, faulty piece of equipment, or lack of proper protection can leave someone burned, disfigured, and unable to work," explains Sanchez. "When negligence plays a role, whether that means unsafe equipment, missing safety gear, or ignored safety rules, injured workers have the right to file a claim."

Queens construction accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that New York law requires employers to follow strict workplace safety regulations under OSHA and state labor laws. When these rules are ignored, workers suffer consequences ranging from first-degree burns to life-threatening fourth-degree burns that destroy multiple layers of skin and may extend into muscle and bone. Electrical burns unique to welding environments travel deep into the body, damaging tissues, muscles, and internal organs, often without appearing severe at first but potentially proving deadly without immediate treatment.

Attorney Sanchez notes that proving negligence in welding accidents requires establishing that an employer, contractor, equipment manufacturer, or site manager owed a legal duty of care, breached that duty through failures such as not maintaining equipment or providing defective protective gear, and that this breach directly caused the injury. "New York has pure comparative fault, meaning even if a worker is found partially at fault, compensation can still be recovered," she adds. "Careful consideration of these factors is crucial when evaluating a claim."

The firm handles cases involving various welding-related injuries including burns from sparks, flames, and heat exposure; eye injuries and vision loss from arc flashes; respiratory damage from toxic fumes and gases; electrocution and electrical shock hazards; and crush injuries and falls related to welding work. Sanchez advises that welding fumes contain dangerous particles and chemicals that can cause lung damage, chronic bronchitis, or serious respiratory diseases, particularly when workers operate in confined spaces or poorly ventilated areas.

Long-term consequences of welding accidents extend beyond initial treatment and often include permanent scarring and disfigurement, loss of mobility and muscle function, chronic pain and nerve damage, and emotional and psychological trauma. "The impact of a welding accident doesn't end once the immediate injury is treated," observes Sanchez. "For many construction workers in Queens, the consequences last for months, years, or even a lifetime."

Workers injured in welding accidents should seek immediate medical care, report the incident to supervisors or employers within required timeframes to protect workers' compensation rights, document injuries and unsafe conditions through photos and witness statements, and follow through with all medical evaluations and treatment plans. "Ongoing treatment is just as important as emergency care," Sanchez emphasizes. "Skipping medical care can slow recovery and weaken the evidence that shows how serious injuries are."

For those facing the aftermath of welding accidents or burn injuries on Queens construction sites, contacting an experienced construction accident attorney may help protect legal rights and secure compensation that covers medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term care needs.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Queens-based law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of serious accidents, including welding injuries and severe burns on construction sites. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a graduate of Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law School with years of litigation experience in New York City's courts, the firm provides comprehensive representation to injured workers throughout Queens and New York City. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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