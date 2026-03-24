Escape Velocity Announces Strategic Venture Investment In Quantum Imaging Pioneer Diffraqtion

MENAFN - GetNews)Escape Velocity, a premier national security advisory firm, today announced a significant strategic investment through its venture arm in Diffraqtion, an innovator at the forefront of quantum imaging technology.

This investment marks a pivotal expansion of Escape Velocity's venture portfolio into the quantum ecosystem, building upon the firm's proven track record of backing high-impact dual-use technologies, which includes its previous investment in SilverThread, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based enterprise software modernization firm and Bit Flips a Denver based fintech firm. Diffraqtion is recognized for its groundbreaking work utilizing quantum imaging to bypass the traditional limits of classical optical systems. Their proprietary technology enables imaging at unprecedented resolutions and speed-of-light compute, offering critical capabilities for national defense, space domain awareness, and advanced intelligence gathering.

"The Escape Velocity mission is to identify patriots and innovators and accelerate the development of transformative technologies that are vital to U.S. national security interests," said JP Parker, CEO at Escape Velocity. "Diffraqtion isn't just improving how we see the world; they are fundamentally redefining the boundaries of optical physics and edge compute. We are thrilled our venture arm is supporting their journey as they transition from revolutionary research to critical national security applications."

The capital infusion will be used to accelerate Diffraqtion's product development timeline, expand their engineering team, and facilitate the launch of their first commercial-grade quantum sensor suite for both government and commercial deployment.

"Partnering with Escape Velocity provides us with more than just capital; it provides us with a strategic ally that deeply understands the national security landscape and the nuances of scaling deep-tech," said Johannes Galatsanos, CEO of Diffraqtion. "This investment ensures that our quantum cameras can be rapidly integrated where they are needed most, especially next-generation intelligence systems that are vital to national security."

About Escape Velocity

Escape Velocity is a leading national security advisory firm that provides strategic guidance and operational expertise to both government agencies and private enterprises. Through its dedicated venture arm, Escape Velocity Ventures focuses on identifying, funding, and scaling the next generation of "frontier tech" and dual-use capabilities. By providing strategic capital, Escape Velocity helps visionary companies break through market barriers to deliver sustainable growth and critical technological advantages for U.S. national security.

About Diffraqtion

Diffraqtion is a Somerville, MA, space startup building the world's first quantum camera powering the largest ultra-high-resolution imaging satellite network. Combining quantum photonics and AI, Diffraqtion enables machines to see further and think faster, advancing space exploration, defense, and intelligent systems worldwide.

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JP Parker, CEO, Escape Velocity, ...

Johannes Galatsanos-Dueck, CEO, Diffraqtion, ...