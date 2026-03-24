Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 40+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



On March 16, 2026- Karie Runcie conducted a Phase 2 study will include men and women ≥ 18 with confirmed renal cell carcinoma who have progressed on adjuvant anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, the current standard of care. Subjects will be randomized to Arm A or Arm B. Study treatment will be given in 28-day (4 week) cycles. Arm A treatment will consist of zanzalintinib (XL092) alone and will be taken once daily continuously (Day 1-Day 28). Arm B treatment will consist of XL092 plus nivolumab. XL092 will be taken once daily continuously (Day 1-Day 28) and nivolumab will be administered every 4 weeks (Day 1). Treatment will continue until progression by RECIST 1.1, toxicity, or other reasons as appropriate.

On March 13, 2026- Arcus Biosciences Inc. initiated a phase 3 study is to evaluate the progression-free survival (PFS) of casdatifan versus placebo when each is given in combination with cabozantinib in adult patients with confirmed advanced or metastatic clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma who have experienced progression on or after prior anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies such as AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd and others. Promising Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as Cabozantinib, Pembrolizumab, Epacadostat, Sunitinib, BGB-A445, Tislelizumab, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. It accounts for approximately 85% of neoplasms arising from the kidney. Renal cell carcinoma may remain clinically occult for most of its course. Only 10% of patients present with the classic triad of flank pain, hematuria, and flank mass. Patients with renal cell cancer (RCC) develop metastatic spread in approximately 33% of cases. The clinical management of patients with metastatic RCC is complicated by the lack of significant efficacy from available therapies. Common sites of metastases include the lung, liver, bone, brain, and adrenal gland, with case reports detailing the capacity of RCC to appear almost anywhere in the body. More than one organ system is often involved in the metastatic process. Metastases may be found at diagnosis or at some interval after nephrectomy. Approximately 20% to 50% of patients will eventually develop metastatic disease after nephrectomy. A shorter interval between nephrectomy and the development of metastases is associated with a poorer prognosis. Patients with metastatic RCC face a dismal prognosis, with a median survival time of only 6 to 12 months and a 2-year survival rate of 10% to 20%.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Olaparib is a selective and potent inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes, PARP1 and PARP2. PARP inhibitors represent a novel class of anti-cancer therapy and they work by taking advantage of a defect in DNA repair in cancer cells with BRCA mutations and inducing cell death. Olaparib is used to treat a number of BRCA-associated tumours, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. It was first approved by the FDA and EU in December 2014. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma.

Atezolizumab: Genentech

Atezolizumab is a humanized IgG antibody that binds PD-L1, preventing its interaction with PD-1 and B7-1. Preventing the interaction of PD-L1 and PD-1 removes inhibition of immune responses such as the anti-tumor immune response but not antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity. This medication is reserved for patients whose tumors express PD-L1, cannot receive platinum based chemotherapy, or whose tumors do not respond to platinum based chemotherapy. Atezolizumab was granted FDA approval on 18 October 2016. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma.

TP-1454: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

TP-1454 is an investigational oral pyruvate kinase M2 isoform (PKM2) activator,that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b study in patients with advanced metastatic or progressive solid tumors (NCT04328740). TP-1454 is the first PKM2 activator to be evaluated in cancer patients. Pyruvate kinase is the enzyme responsible for catalyzing the last step of glycolysis. PKM2 plays a critical role in the metabolic changes observed in cancer and immune cells and establishes a metabolic advantage for tumor cells over the tumor immune microenvironment.

The Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma market.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline @ New Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies

AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd and others.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies- AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd and others.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies- Cabozantinib, Pembrolizumab, Epacadostat, Sunitinib, BGB-A445, Tislelizumab, and others.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Atezolizumab: GenentechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Olaparib: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TP-1454: Sumitomo Dainippon PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Key ProductsMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Analyst ViewsMetastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.