Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Set For Rapid Expansion At 22.31% CAGR Through 2032, According To Delveinsight

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"Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market"Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics companies are Aidoc, Owkin, Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Prenosis, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, and others.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by technological advancements and rising demand for accurate, efficient, and early disease detection. According to DelveInsight's latest publication, “Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Insights Report 2032,” the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.31% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the current and future market landscape, covering key company market shares, emerging trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges. It also provides a detailed overview of leading players shaping the AI-powered diagnostics ecosystem worldwide.

Access key insights and emerging trends in the AI Diagnostics market:

Key Highlights Driving Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Momentum

Recent regulatory milestones and product innovations are accelerating the adoption of AI in diagnostics:



In April 2025, Roche received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its VENTANA® TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx device, marking a major advancement in computational pathology companion diagnostics.

During the same period, Avant Technologies and Ainnova Tech advanced their VisionAI platform toward regulatory discussions, aiming to enhance early disease detection through AI-driven insights. Proprio also secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its Paradigm AI surgical platform, enabling real-time 3D anatomical visualization and intraoperative measurements.

These developments underscore the increasing role of regulatory support in driving innovation and commercialization of AI-based diagnostic solutions.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Regional Outlook

DelveInsight estimates that the AI in Diagnostics market was valued at approximately USD 1.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 8.08 billion by 2032, reflecting strong double-digit growth.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of digital technologies, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

Explore why North America leads the AI diagnostics revolution:

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Dynamics: AI Transforming Disease Detection

The increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases is a major factor driving the demand for AI-enabled diagnostic tools. According to global health data, millions of individuals are affected by conditions such as HIV and tuberculosis, creating a pressing need for scalable and efficient diagnostic solutions.

AI technologies are playing a critical role in addressing these challenges:



In tuberculosis, AI-powered imaging tools analyze chest scans to detect infection patterns, improving diagnostic accuracy in resource-limited settings. In HIV management, AI assists in monitoring disease progression, predicting treatment responses, and identifying co-infections.

By enabling faster diagnosis, reducing dependency on manual interpretation, and enhancing large-scale screening capabilities, AI is transforming healthcare delivery worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Segmentation Insights

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the AI in Diagnostics market across multiple segments:

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market By Component



Software and hardware Services

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market By Application



Infectious diseases

Radiology

Oncology

Cardiology Others

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market By Technology



Machine learning

Natural language processing Other AI technologies

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Get a deeper understanding of market segmentation and dynamics:

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The competitive environment is characterized by the presence of several innovative MedTech and AI-driven companies. Key players include:

Aidoc, Owkin, Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Prenosis, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, and others.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, leveraging machine learning advancements, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge.

Discover which companies are shaping the future of AI diagnostics::

Key Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the rapid expansion of the AI in Diagnostics market:



Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

Growing adoption of digital health and imaging technologies

Continuous innovation in machine learning and AI algorithms

Strong regulatory support and approvals for AI-based devices Rising investments in healthcare technology and R&D

These drivers are collectively accelerating the integration of AI into clinical workflows, improving diagnostic efficiency and patient outcomes.

Scope of the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Report



Market Coverage: Global

Forecast Period: 2025–2032

Key Focus Areas: Market trends, competitive landscape, regulatory analysis, and technological advancements Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Companies- Aidoc, Owkin, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Ibex, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, Terarecon, Inc., Aiforia, RADLogics, and others.

Unlock complete market intelligence and future growth opportunities in AI diagnostics:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and pharma sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.