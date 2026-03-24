Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Gains Significant Traction With 80+ Companies Advancing Novel Therapies Delveinsight

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"Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline"Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma companies include Cardiff Oncology, XOMA, Alphamab, Cantargia, RenovoRx, Syntrix Biosystems, Eucure Biopharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, SignalChem Lifesciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, REVOLUTION Medicines, Arcus Biosciences, ZielBio, Surface Oncology, Incyte Corporation, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicenna Therapeutics, Tarveda Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's latest report, “Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2026,” delivers a comprehensive overview of the rapidly evolving therapeutic landscape, highlighting the contributions of more than 80 pharmaceutical and biotech companies working on over 80 pipeline candidates. The report provides an in-depth analysis of both clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates, along with detailed profiling of therapies under development for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The study further evaluates pipeline assets based on multiple parameters, including product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecular classification. In addition, it sheds light on discontinued and inactive programs, offering a complete view of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma drug development ecosystem.

Explore the latest advancements in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline here:

Key Highlights from the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report

Recent clinical developments underline the growing momentum in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma research:



In February 2026, Arcus Biosciences initiated a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the survival benefits of quemliclustat in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine compared to standard therapy alone.

Engeneic Pty Limited announced a study investigating the safety and efficacy of E-EDV-D682/GC in combination therapy for metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma patients who have progressed on prior treatments.

Ipsen launched a Phase I/IIa trial assessing the ERK1/2 inhibitor IPN01194 in advanced solid tumors, including PDAC.

Blue Earth Diagnostics commenced a Phase I/II study to evaluate the diagnostic potential of [18F]FPyQCP across multiple cancers, including pancreatic cancer.

AstraZeneca initiated a Phase I/II trial of AZD5863, a bispecific antibody targeting CLDN18.2 and CD3, aimed at advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Bristol Myers Squibb began a Phase II/III trial assessing BMS-986504 in combination with chemotherapy in untreated metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma patients with MTAP deletion.

Amplia Therapeutics advanced studies evaluating narmafotinib in combination with FOLFIRINOX for metastatic pancreatic cancer. EXACT Therapeutics is exploring Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) combined with chemotherapy for locally advanced PDAC.

Overall, the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline demonstrates strong growth, with a robust portfolio of therapies being developed by a diverse group of companies aiming to address significant unmet clinical needs.

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Leading Companies in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline

The competitive landscape includes a wide range of global innovators such as Cardiff Oncology, XOMA, Alphamab, Cantargia, RenovoRx, Syntrix Biosystems, Eucure Biopharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, SignalChem Lifesciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, REVOLUTION Medicines, Arcus Biosciences, ZielBio, Surface Oncology, Incyte Corporation, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicenna Therapeutics, Tarveda Therapeutics, and others.

Promising Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies

Several emerging therapies are showing strong potential to reshape the treatment landscape, including:



Chiauranib

Albumin-bound paclitaxel

Gemcitabine

Zimberelimab

Quemliclustat

Onvansertib

Nanoliposomal irinotecan Leucovorin

Stay updated with cutting-edge Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma therapies and clinical advancements: Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Treatment Drugs:

Spotlight on Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

Onvansertib – Cardiff Oncology

Onvansertib is an oral, highly selective PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in combination with standard therapies. It targets tumor vulnerabilities to overcome resistance and improve outcomes in cancers such as metastatic PDAC.

Nadunolimab – Cantargia

Nadunolimab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL1RAP. It is being studied in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapies, aiming to counteract tumor-induced immune suppression and enhance treatment response.

Zimberelimab – Arcus Biosciences

Zimberelimab is a PD-1 inhibitor designed to restore T-cell-mediated antitumor activity. It is being evaluated in combination regimens and as monotherapy in biomarker-selected cancer populations, including PDAC.

Detailed Pipeline Insights

The report provides a granular analysis of:



Companies actively developing Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma therapies

Pipeline segmentation by early, mid, and late-stage development

Active and inactive drug development programs

Mechanisms of action and therapeutic targets

Monotherapy versus combination approaches Route of administration and molecular types

It also includes an in-depth evaluation of strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and funding activities shaping the future of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma treatment development.

Access the full pipeline analysis here: Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma New Drugs:

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Segmentation

Pipeline candidates are categorized based on route of administration, including:



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Additionally, therapies are classified by molecule type, such as:



Small molecules

Cell therapies

Peptides

Polymers Gene therapies

Scope of the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies- Cardiff Oncology, XOMA, Alphamab, Cantargia, RenovoRx, Syntrix Biosystems, Eucure Biopharma, Panbela Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, SignalChem Lifesciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, REVOLUTION Medicines, Arcus Biosciences, ZielBio, Surface Oncology, Incyte Corporation, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicenna Therapeutics, and Tarveda Therapeutics and others.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies- Chiauranib, Albumin-paclitaxel Injection, Gemcitabine Injection, Zimberelimab, Quemliclustat, Onvansertib, Nanoliposomal irinotecan, Leucovorin and others.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)NIS 793: XOMADrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CEND 1: Cend TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)DCC-3116: Deciphera PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RMC-6236: REVOLUTION MedicinesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key CompaniesPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key ProductsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Unmet NeedsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Market Drivers and BarriersPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Analyst ViewsPancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a globally recognized healthcare market research and consulting firm specializing in life sciences. With deep domain expertise and a data-driven approach, the company provides actionable insights that enable clients to make informed strategic decisions.