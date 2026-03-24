Powering Viksit Bharat: TAKE Solutions' AI Healthcare Vision With Claude

MENAFN - GetNews) Take Solutions Ltd is building AI-powered digital platforms that bring together clinical, research, and real-world health data in one secure system. Using machine learning, data analytics, and automation, our technology helps organizations find patterns, predict outcomes, and make better decisions faster.







The AI Impact Summit 2026, recently held in New Delhi, marked a defining moment in India's journey toward Viksit Bharat-a developed nation powered by inclusive growth, digital public infrastructure, and responsible artificial intelligence. Across discussions on national priorities, one theme resonated clearly: healthcare will be among the most transformative beneficiaries of India's AI-first future. Aligned with this national vision, TAKE Solutions Limited, a global AI-driven healthcare company, has announced a major advancement in its technology roadmap: the integration of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Anthropic's Claude.

This strategic adoption of Claude is more than a technical upgrade; it is a foundational shift in how healthcare is delivered at a population scale. By leveraging Anthropic's high-reasoning, safety-first AI models, TAKE Solutions is strengthening its mission to build scalable, intelligent, and preventive healthcare platforms that improve outcomes and enhance operational efficiency.

Claude as the Catalyst for Predictive and Preventive Care A core challenge in healthcare-both in India and globally-is the system's historical focus on reactive treatment rather than early detection and prevention. TAKE Solutions is addressing this shift by embedding Anthropic's Claude across its upcoming indigenous platforms, including its AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform, One Minute Clinic, and Unified AI Marketplace.

The integration of Claude strengthens these platforms' ability to process complex clinical, medical, and operational data securely and at scale. This enables healthcare providers to move toward a predictive model-where risks are identified earlier, interventions are personalized, and outcomes are significantly improved. By embedding this intelligence across the care continuum, TAKE Solutions aims to:

. Enhance Clinical Intelligence: Deliver faster, more accurate data analysis to assist medical professionals.

. Boost Diagnostic Productivity: Improve workflows across diagnostics and patient engagement.

. Personalize Health Insights: Provide tailored preventive care recommendations to individuals.

. Scale the One Minute Clinic: Use AI to provide faster, intelligent, and accessible care at the point of need.

Indigenous Solutions: Tele-medicine and the One Minute Clinic While the intelligence engine is powered by global leaders like Anthropic, the application is uniquely Indian. TAKE Solutions has developed a suite of indigenous solutions designed to solve the "last-mile" healthcare challenge in India.

. Tele-medicine and Remote Care: The company's tele-medicine frameworks allow doctors to reach patients in the most remote corners of the country. By integrating Claude, these platforms can better interpret patient history and assist doctors in real-time during virtual consultations.

. The One Minute Clinic: This model is a cornerstone of TAKE's strategy to democratize access. These clinics act as rapid diagnostic hubs, utilizing AI to manage high patient volumes and provide immediate, data-backed health screenings.

. Unified AI Platform: Designed as a foundational digital infrastructure layer, this platform allows hospitals and clinics to seamlessly access and manage AI applications through a single ecosystem.

Democratizing AI via the Unified AI Marketplace: A defining principle of Viksit Bharat is inclusion-ensuring that innovation benefits not only large institutions but also smaller providers and underserved communities. TAKE Solutions' Unified AI Marketplace is envisioned as a scalable integration layer that dramatically lowers barriers to AI adoption.

Rather than investing in multiple fragmented systems, healthcare stakeholders can access a wide range of AI-powered solutions-from diagnostics to clinical trial optimization-through a single platform. This approach reduces implementation complexity and accelerates time to value, making advanced healthcare technology accessible across urban centers and rural regions alike.

Key use cases supported by this Claude-enhanced marketplace include:

. AI-powered diagnostics to address specialist shortages.

. Clinical decision support systems for data-driven medical decisions.

. Population health analytics to scale preventive care nationwide.

The Next Frontier - Connected Health and Wearables: As India's healthcare ecosystem evolves, the convergence of intelligent software platforms and connected medical hardware will define the next wave of innovation. Wearables such as smart bands and smartwatches are emerging as powerful tools for continuous health monitoring and early anomaly detection.

TAKE Solutions envisions an integrated ecosystem where AI-powered platforms seamlessly connect with these wearable devices. These systems can track vital parameters in real time, generate actionable insights, and feed data directly into clinical workflows. Such integration enables continuous, proactive healthcare-reducing hospital admissions and empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

Sustainable Growth and National Impact: With the global AI in healthcare market projected to exceed USD 180 billion by 2030, healthcare providers worldwide are rapidly increasing technology investments. TAKE Solutions is establishing itself as a critical enabler of this transformation.

Listed on the NSE and BSE, the company is recognized for its domain-led innovation and strong governance. Its focus on AI, automation, and digital health platforms aligns closely with India's broader goals of technological self-reliance, inclusive growth, and resilient public infrastructure.

At its core, TAKE Solutions' mission is to transform healthcare through artificial intelligence and deep technology-enabling faster discoveries and smarter clinical decisions. By aligning its platform strategy with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and the IndiaAI Mission, the company is contributing to a healthier and more future-ready India.

True to the spirit of“Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare and happiness for all), TAKE Solutions is ensuring that India leads the global transformation toward intelligent, accessible, and human-centric healthcare.

Contact: TAKE Solutions Limited | CIN: L63090TN2000PLC046338

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No. B3. No.9, B Block, Alsa Arcade, 3rd Floor, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar East, Chennai 600102