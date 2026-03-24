Bitmine Overtakes Strategy As Tom Lee Expands Ethereum Holdings Further

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BitMine pushed the corporate crypto race forward after it spent more on Ethereum than Strategy spent on Bitcoin last week. Arkham‐linked data put BitMine's weekly ETH purchase at $140.74 million, while Strategy's weekly Bitcoin buy reached $76.6 million. As a result, the week highlighted stronger balance-sheet demand from institutions across the two largest cryptocurrencies.

BitMine Drives Ethereum Treasury Higher

BitMine accelerated its Ethereum strategy and pushed its treasury closer to another major supply milestone in March. The company said it held 4,660,903 ETH on March 22, valued at about $10.03 billion. That stockpile represented 3.86% of Ethereum's 120.7 million token supply and kept BitMine ahead in the treasury ranking.

Moreover, BitMine said its combined crypto, cash, and related holdings totaled $11 billion after the latest accumulation round. Those assets included $1.1 billion in cash, 196 Bitcoin, and several equity stakes outside its token reserves. Meanwhile, the company kept Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset and its main accumulation target.

BitMine also expanded staking, and that move strengthened its Ethereum exposure beyond simple token accumulation. As of March 23, the company had staked 3,142,643 ETH, worth about $6.5 billion at stated prices. That total equaled roughly 67% of BitMine's ETH holdings and added another revenue stream from network validation.

Strategy Adds Bitcoin but Trails on Weekly Pace

Strategy still added Bitcoin last week, but its reported pace trailed BitMine's Ethereum buying by a wide margin. Market reports said the company bought 1,031 BTC for about $76.6 million during the same period. Consequently, BitMine's weekly purchase exceeded Strategy's by more than $64 million and led the week's treasury comparison.

Even so, Strategy remained the largest treasury holder across the public-company crypto market by overall asset size. BitMine's latest company update valued Strategy's Bitcoin holdings at about $52 billion, keeping Bitcoin ahead on scale. That position preserved Bitcoin's lead in corporate reserves, while Ethereum gained ground through BitMine's faster buildup.

The contrast reflected different treasury timelines, and it highlighted different methods of corporate crypto accumulation. Strategy built its Bitcoin position over the years, whereas BitMine scaled its Ethereum treasury within several recent months. Therefore, Ethereum treasury companies now command more attention in public-market coverage and treasury strategy discussions.

Institutional Adoption Broadens Across Both Assets

BitMine did not begin as an Ethereum treasury company, and that background adds context to its rapid expansion. The firm operated as a Bitcoin miner before it redirected excess capital into Ethereum reserves and staking activity. By August 2025, it had become the largest publicly disclosed Ethereum treasury, according to market reporting.

Now, BitMine aims to acquire 5% of Ethereum's supply, and that target frames its current buying campaign. Arkham-linked reporting estimated another $359 million of ETH would take holdings to the 4% threshold. Accordingly, the latest purchase kept BitMine within reach of another symbolic marker in the Ethereum market.

Together, the latest moves showed institutional adoption through direct treasury allocation rather than passive market products. Ethereum gained a sharper corporate benchmark, and Bitcoin kept its established treasury leader in public markets. For now, public companies continue to widen crypto treasury competition across both assets and across balance sheets.

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