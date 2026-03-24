Circle Enlists Sasai To Expand USDC For Africa Cross-Border Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Circle is expanding the use of its USD Coin (USDC) across Africa through a strategic partnership with Sasai Fintech. The collaboration aims to weave USDC into Sasai's payments fabric, covering cross-border transfers, enterprise payments, and consumer wallets, with the goal of lowering costs and shortening settlement times for users across multiple markets.

In a Business Wire release, Circle and Sasai described integrating USDC into Sasai's infrastructure to unlock practical on-chain use cases for the stablecoin within Sasai's network. Sasai operates digital payments services across several African markets, and the partnership would connect Circle's on-chain rails with Sasai's cross-border and mobile-payment ecosystem.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire framed the collaboration as part of the company's broader focus on high-growth payment corridors in emerging markets, while Cassava Technologies Chairman Strive Masiyiwa highlighted the potential to broaden access to digital financial services for both businesses and consumers.

Data from DefiLlama shows USDC remains the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, at roughly $78.6 billion, trailing only Tether's USDT, which sits around $184.1 billion. The size of USDC liquidity underscores the potential scale that could flow into Africa's payments rails as the ecosystem grows.

The rise of crypto and stablecoins in Africa

Africa has witnessed a notable uptick in crypto activity, with Sub-Saharan Africa showing a 52% year-over-year increase in on-chain activity in the 12 months through June 2025, tallying more than $205 billion in on-chain value, according to Chainalysis data cited in recent market coverage. Nigeria accounted for the largest share of that activity-over $92 billion-followed by South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana. Remittances, cross-border payments, and hedging against currency volatility are among the leading use cases driving this surge.

The region's crypto expansion is drawing attention from global players expanding into Africa. For example, Blockchain announced Ghana-focused expansion as part of its broader push across the continent, reflecting growing demand for retail and institutional access to digital assets and stablecoins as a payment and settlement layer.

Regulatory developments are also beginning to mature alongside growth. Ghana's Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 crypto trading platforms to operate within a regulatory sandbox framework under the country's Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, signaling a structured pathway for crypto services to scale with oversight.

Beyond the technology itself, policymakers and industry participants emphasize stablecoins as a faster, lower-cost alternative to traditional remittance routes. The World Bank continues to highlight an urgent cost challenge: while the global target is to bring average remittance costs below 3%, many economies in Sub-Saharan Africa still register higher levels. A World Bank analysis noted that in 2023 several economies, including Sierra Leone, Uganda, Angola, Botswana, and Zambia, faced remittance costs above 7%.

What this partnership signals for investors and users

The Circle–Sasai collaboration arrives as Africa's payments ecosystem matures, with an emphasis on onboarding more people into digital finance through stablecoins and mobile-first services. For investors, the deal highlights a growing preference among builders and operators to anchor on-chain liquidity with regionally relevant rails. By anchoring USDC into Sasai's breadth of services-cross-border transfers, enterprise payments, and consumer wallets-the collaboration could reduce settlement times and processing costs for a broad set of use cases, from small-business payments to worker remittances.

For users, the on-ramp to digital finance in Africa can become more accessible and affordable as stablecoin rails are integrated with everyday payment flows. The combination of Sasai's regional reach and Circle's global on-chain platform could create a more seamless experience for individuals and businesses moving money across borders or paying suppliers in other countries, with USDC serving as the common settlement asset.

On the regulatory front, the Ghana sandbox move demonstrates how governments are approaching crypto infrastructure with a combination of oversight and opportunity. This framework can help standardize participation for exchanges and wallets while preserving consumer protections, a development that could encourage broader adoption and more predictable interoperability between on-chain assets and traditional payment rails.

Another dynamic to watch is the broader regional push by established crypto firms into Africa. The combination of rising adoption, improving regulatory clarity, and the entry of global players into local ecosystems could accelerate the velocity of stablecoin use, especially in corridors where remittances and cross-border payments have historically been costlier and slower. If the trend continues, we could see more enterprise-grade solutions built on USDC that specifically target Africa's fragmented payment landscape, potentially unlocking new business models for remittance corridors, supplier payments, and consumer wallets alike.

The next few quarters will be critical for measuring impact. Key questions include how quickly Sasai can operationalize USDC rails across its markets, what the actual cost savings look like for end users, and how regulators across the region balance supervision with innovation. Market participants will also be watching for concrete usage metrics-volume, settlement times, and cross-border transaction costs-as real-world adoption begins to take hold. As Africa's crypto infrastructure evolves, collaborations like Circle and Sasai's could lay the groundwork for a more inclusive digital economy where stablecoins help bridge traditional finance and mobile-first financial services.

Readers should watch for updates on deployment milestones, regulatory progress, and early usage data from Sasai's network as USDC-enabled services begin to roll out across the continent. The collaboration represents more than a single partnership; it signals a notable shift toward scalable, on-chain payment rails tailored for Africa's distinctive market dynamics.

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