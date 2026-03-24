Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Qualderm Partners, LLC Data Breach Affecting More Than 3 Million Individuals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the QualDerm Partners, LLC data breach. On December 24, 2025, QualDerm Partners, LLC discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About the QualDerm Partners, LLC

QualDerm Partners supports dermatology practices with management resources, funding, and operational services across multiple states.

QualDerm discovered unauthorized access to its computer network on or around December 24, 2025. An investigation later determined that certain information was downloaded from the network without authorization between December 23, 2025, and December 24, 2025.

The affected files contained personal information, including names, dates of birth, doctors' names, medical record numbers, dates of death, email addresses, treatment information, diagnosis information, health insurance information, and, in some cases, government-issued identification information such as driver's license numbers.

Are You Affected by the QualDerm Partners, LLC Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the QualDerm breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now



Confirm whether your information was involved in the QualDerm incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach

Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: