PROLIM Expands Global Salesforce, Snowflake, And Industrial AI Capabilities By Rebranding Kasmo Digital

PLANO, Texas and BANGALORE, India, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM, a global digital transformation, industrial AI, and cloud consulting company, today announced the official rebranding of Kasmo Digital to PROLIM following its recent acquisition. The integration strengthens PROLIM's global presence across North America, India, Europe, and APAC while expanding its capabilities in Salesforce consulting, Snowflake data platforms, CRM solutions, and enterprise cloud transformation.

This strategic move enhances PROLIM's ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 companies across key industries, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, high-tech, and energy. By unifying Kasmo Digital under the PROLIM brand, the company creates a scalable global delivery model combining CRM, Data, AI, and PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) expertise.

Kasmo Digital, known for its award-winning Salesforce and Snowflake consulting services and strong enterprise client base, will now operate fully as PROLIM. Clients will benefit from continued service delivery along with expanded access to PROLIM's industrial AI solutions, engineering expertise, and cloud transformation services.

“The acquisition of Kasmo Digital represents a strategic growth for PROLIM, blending our capabilities in Siemens Digital Engineering and Manufacturing with Kasmo's expertise in Snowflake and Salesforce. By integrating Kasmo under the PROLIM brand, we are enabling a unified digital thread across the product lifecycle-helping enterprises leverage AI, data, and cloud to accelerate transformation and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Nathan Rajen, CTO of PROLIM.“With PROLIM now positioned as a Siemens Platinum, Snowflake Elite, and Salesforce Summit partner, we are uniquely equipped to simplify complexity and deliver greater value for our customers.”

“The transition to PROLIM represents a strategic evolution for Kasmo Digital. This rebranding is more than just a name change; it is a commitment to providing our customers with deeper technical resources and a broader range of global expertise,” said Puru Boreddy, Founder of Kasmo Digital.“We are thrilled to continue our journey as a core part of the PROLIM brand.”

Key Benefits for Clients and Partners



Global Delivery Expansion: Enhanced presence across Plano, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; Bangalore, India; and global delivery centers

Salesforce & Snowflake Expertise: Strengthened consulting capabilities across CRM, data engineering, and analytics platforms

Industrial AI & PLM Integration: Advanced solutions combining AI, engineering, and Product Lifecycle Management

Cloud Transformation at Scale: End-to-end services across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and enterprise cloud ecosystems Seamless Client Continuity: Ongoing support from Kasmo Digital teams with expanded PROLIM resources



The rebranding reinforces PROLIM's position as a leading digital transformation partner for enterprises seeking to modernize operations through AI, data, and cloud technologies. The combined organization is uniquely positioned to support complex, global transformation initiatives with localized expertise in key markets including Texas, Michigan, and India.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a global digital transformation and technology consulting company specializing in Industrial AI, engineering services, PLM, Salesforce consulting, Snowflake data platforms, and cloud solutions. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with major operations in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, PROLIM serves Fortune 1000 enterprises worldwide.

Founded in 2005, PROLIM has delivered solutions to over 2,000 customers across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, high-tech, and energy industries. PROLIM is a strategic partner to leading technology providers, including Siemens, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and Snowflake, enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

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CONTACT: PROLIM Media Team...