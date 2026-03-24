INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines CORT

On December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the New Drug Application for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism. Specifically, the Company stated that“the [FDA] concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.”

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $35.40 per share, or 50.4%, to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.

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