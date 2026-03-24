INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines CORT
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On December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the New Drug Application for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism. Specifically, the Company stated that“the [FDA] concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.”
On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $35.40 per share, or 50.4%, to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
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