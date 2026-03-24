Ethos And Banner Life Expand Offering To Bring Final Expense Coverage To More Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas and FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Banner Life Insurance Company ("Banner Life"), a leading provider of term life insurance, to offer two new Ethos-branded whole life insurance products, Simplified Issue Whole Life and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life through Ethos' technology platform. The collaboration marks a deepening of the two companies' relationship and extends Ethos' suite of final expense solutions to even more families across the country.

Ethos has built one of the most advanced technology platforms in the life insurance industry, enabling carrier partners to reach new markets and deliver seamless policyholder experiences. In partnership with Ethos, Banner Life has expanded its product portfolio and extended its reach to those seeking affordable permanent protection that can help cover end-of-life and other expenses.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Banner Life and help bring their trusted brand into the final expense market," said Peter Colis, Co-Founder and CEO of Ethos. "This expansion is a testament to the power of our technology platform-by moving from initial concept to an in-market launch in just under five months, we've again proven that we can enable world-class carriers to reach more families with the protection they need, faster than ever before."

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Ethos on the launch of two new whole life insurance products to the marketplace,” said Mark Holweger, President and CEO of Banner Life Insurance Company.“Ethos shares our commitment to closing the US life insurance gap, and we're proud to offer solutions that make life insurance coverage more affordable and accessible to people.”

The expanded product portfolio will be available initially through select agencies

With the launch of these two new products, Ethos adds further redundancy to its product portfolio, expanding it to 12 products. Ethos' prestigious roster includes top-rated carriers Banner Life Insurance Company, TruStageTM Financial Group, Inc., Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Protective, North American Sammons and Aflac, working with Ethos to enhance the accessibility and affordability of life insurance and final expense coverage for millions of families.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.

About The Banner Life family of companies

The Banner Life family of companies, established through its predecessor companies in 1949, consists of two insurance companies, Banner Life Insurance Company, which insures policyholders and annuitants in 49 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and Banner Life's wholly-owned subsidiary, William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, which insures policyholders and annuitants in New York. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner Life is not authorized as an insurer and does not do business in New York. Banner Life and its subsidiaries are owned by Meiji Yasuda North America Holdings Inc, part of Meiji Yasuda Group. Banner Life is dedicated to continually enhancing its term life insurance and retirement products and experience for everyone. And with 99% of term life insurance claims paid to nearly 4,000 families, and retirement secured for about 27,000 annuitants in 2025, the Banner Life family of companies is here when people need us most. The Banner Life family of companies is here for you, here for good and here for better.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“will,” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the expanded collaboration with Banner Life, including the ability of Ethos' technology platform to enable carriers to reach new markets and more families, the anticipated availability of the new whole life insurance products through select agencies, and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ethos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2026 and in other reports Ethos files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Allyson Savage

Vice President of Communications, Ethos

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