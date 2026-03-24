Bernstein Calls Bitcoin Bottom And Issues $150,000 Price Target

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Wall Street brokerage Bernstein has issued a bullish new call on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).

Analysts at Bernstein have called a bottom for Bitcoin are forecasting that the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization will be trading at $150,000 U.S. by year's end.

"We believe Bitcoin has found its trough and is now heading higher," wrote analyst Gautam Chhugani in a note to clients.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $71,000 U.S. and has struggled to break above $75,000 U.S. in recent months.

Nevertheless, Bernstein says that it is confident that the "crypto winter" that has hurt prices for digital assets in recent months is now coming to an end.

While acknowledging that Bitcoin's price has fallen nearly 50% since last October, Chhugani says that the decline is a temporary setback for the crypto market.

The analysts also note that the unwinding of leveraged positions and profit-taking by long-term holders accelerated the decline in cryptocurrencies, triggering forced liquidations and adding to volatility.

However, Chhugani says those forced liquidations are now coming to an end. He also notes that Bitcoin has outperformed gold by 25% since the onset of the Iran war on Feb. 28.

The Bernstein analyst says this shows the cryptocurrency's appeal as a safe haven asset during periods of geopolitical turmoil.

Lastly, Chhugani notes that institutional demand for crypto is returning and that participation from banks offering Bitcoin-related financial services and funds should help boost BTC's price.