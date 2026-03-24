Bengaluru: Liquor Sales Banned In Key Areas Amid Protests, Police Issue Advisory

Bengaluru residents were put on alert as authorities imposed a temporary ban on liquor sales across several parts of the city to maintain law and order during large-scale protests. The decision, announced by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, came in anticipation of massive gatherings over two days. With thousands participating, the move aimed to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Two major protests were scheduled at Freedom Park. The Karnataka Reservation Protection Federation staged a demonstration on March 24, followed by the Karnataka State Right-Hand Castes Federation on March 25. Both groups demanded the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, with a significant turnout reported.

Ban In Effect Until 10 pm

As a precautionary measure, police enforced a ban on liquor sales from 6 am on March 24 until 10 pm on March 25. Authorities feared that alcohol consumption could lead to disturbances during the protests, prompting stricter control measures.

Areas Under Restriction

The order applied to eight police station jurisdictions across the city. In the West Division, restrictions were in place in Upparpet (Majestic), City Market (KR Market), Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, and Chamarajpet. In the Central Division, the affected areas included Seshadripuram, High Grounds, and Halasurugate.

During this period, all liquor shops, bars, restaurants, and pubs within these limits were prohibited from selling alcohol. Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against any violations.

Precautionary Step By Bengaluru Police

According to the Commissioner's office, the primary objective of the ban was to prevent public disturbances and ensure the protests remained peaceful. Authorities emphasised that such preventive measures are necessary during large gatherings to maintain civic order.

Traffic Advisory Issed

In addition to the liquor ban, Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory. Heavy congestion was expected around Majestic, Freedom Park, and the City Railway Station. Commuters were advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Ensuring Peaceful Conduct Of Protests

Police urged citizens to cooperate with the restrictions and follow guidelines to ensure the protests concluded without incident. The measures were aimed at safeguarding public interest and maintaining peace across the city.