Prakash Jha's Daughter Dishaa Jhaa On Carving Her Own Production Path

Producer Dishaa Jhaa, daughter of renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha, who is carving her own path in the film industry, recently opened up about her journey in production and her experiences working on the series 'Sankalp'. Known for her behind-the-scenes work, Dishaa has carved her own path in the film industry while carrying forward her father's legacy of impactful storytelling.

A Path Behind the Scenes

"I've always been more drawn to production. I didn't really consider acting," she said, reflecting on her decision to pursue a behind-the-scenes career. "From the beginning, I was working in direction, and later, as an assistant director. I enjoyed seeing everything come together and being a part of the process. That's what led me to choose production," she told ANI.

The 'Sankalp' Experience

She also opened up about her experience producing 'Sankalp', her first OTT web show. "Sankalp was overwhelming for me. It was my first major interaction with studios and a different kind of challenge," she said. "Handling the show was tough, but the process was incredibly enriching both personally and professionally."

The series, which saw its fair share of production hurdles, was a major learning experience for her. "Being on set every day, managing things, and understanding the nuances of production made me grow a lot. It was a truly special experience, and I'm very emotional about it," she added.

Story Over Medium

Asked about her preferred medium for storytelling, she stated, "Both OTT and cinema have their merits. It's not about the medium; it's about the story. As long as the content reaches the audience and resonates with them, that's what matters."

Carrying a Legacy

Reflecting on her father's legacy in the industry, she acknowledged the added responsibility that comes with it. "There's a certain expectation when you carry a name like his. People come with that in mind, and we strive to maintain the credibility of that name," she said.

Future Projects

Looking ahead, she mentioned the upcoming project Ashram 4, which is currently in production. "We are all eagerly waiting for it," she added, signaling exciting times ahead with 'Raajneeti 2' writing on. "So I think in the next few years, you will definitely see these two projects. And in the rest of the production, there are some small web shows and films. Work is going on on that too. But it is too early to talk about it."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dishaa Jhaa, 'Sankalp' features an ensemble cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, and Kubbra Sait series is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

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