AI & Blockchain Startup Edubuk Secures $50M Investment From Nimbus Capital

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Edubuk, a fast-scaling AI and blockchain startup, has secured a $50 million strategic investment commitment from Nimbus Capital, marking a major milestone in its mission to redefine global hiring infrastructure, powered by its upcoming $EBUK reward token launch.

Founded by Apoorva Bajaj



$50M strategic backing from Nimbus Capital

100,000+ on-chain verifications Expanding across India, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe & Africa

At the core is TruCV, a blockchain-powered, tamper-proof CV platform integrated with DigiLocker, enabling instant credential verification, and TruJobs, an AI-driven job matching platform for employers.

Backed by global recognition and awards from G20, MIT, Harvard, GITEX, CNBC, CNN, Leap-to-Unicorn, STPI, and others, Edubuk is not just building a product; it is building the trust layer for the future of work.

This isn't just a startup, it's the infrastructure for a transparent, skill-first global workforce.

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