AI & Blockchain Startup Edubuk Secures $50M Investment From Nimbus Capital
Founded by Apoorva Bajaj
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$50M strategic backing from Nimbus Capital
100,000+ on-chain verifications
Expanding across India, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe & Africa
At the core is TruCV, a blockchain-powered, tamper-proof CV platform integrated with DigiLocker, enabling instant credential verification, and TruJobs, an AI-driven job matching platform for employers.
Backed by global recognition and awards from G20, MIT, Harvard, GITEX, CNBC, CNN, Leap-to-Unicorn, STPI, and others, Edubuk is not just building a product; it is building the trust layer for the future of work.
This isn't just a startup, it's the infrastructure for a transparent, skill-first global workforce.
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