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AI & Blockchain Startup Edubuk Secures $50M Investment From Nimbus Capital


2026-03-24 03:12:06
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New Delhi, India, March 24th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Edubuk, a fast-scaling AI and blockchain startup, has secured a $50 million strategic investment commitment from Nimbus Capital, marking a major milestone in its mission to redefine global hiring infrastructure, powered by its upcoming $EBUK reward token launch.

Founded by Apoorva Bajaj

  • $50M strategic backing from Nimbus Capital
  • 100,000+ on-chain verifications
  • Expanding across India, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe & Africa

At the core is TruCV, a blockchain-powered, tamper-proof CV platform integrated with DigiLocker, enabling instant credential verification, and TruJobs, an AI-driven job matching platform for employers.

Backed by global recognition and awards from G20, MIT, Harvard, GITEX, CNBC, CNN, Leap-to-Unicorn, STPI, and others, Edubuk is not just building a product; it is building the trust layer for the future of work.

This isn't just a startup, it's the infrastructure for a transparent, skill-first global workforce.

Website:

MENAFN24032026004812010992ID1110901945



Zex PR Wire

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